Salford City's League Two game against Oldham was briefly paused on Saturday after a group ran onto the pitch wearing "Gary Neville is a traitor" hoodies and waving England flags.

The group expressed their anger towards the the club's co-owner over his recent comments that mentioned "angry, middle-aged white men."

Neville was not present at the Peninsula Stadium.

The protesters were eventually removed from the pitch by stewards and police officers.

The incident follows Neville's admission that he took down a Union Jack Flag from one of his Manchester development sites, saying it was being "used in a negative fashion."

Gary Neville, who was not in attendance at Saturday's match, has been a co-owner of Salford City since 2014. Getty

The raising of Union flags and those bearing the St. George's cross has been a recent trend in the UK that has drawn support from some and criticism from others.

Both flags have been used as emblems for right-wing political movements.

The 50-year-old former Manchester United full-back turned pundit said in a video posted to social media this month that "the nation is being turned on each other" by "angry, middle-aged white men who know what they're doing."

Neville, who won 85 caps for his country, was also the subject of chants from England fans during the international break -- including in their 5-0 win over Latvia this week.

Salford went on to earn a narrow 1-0 win on Saturday thanks to Daniel Udoh's 14th-minute goal.