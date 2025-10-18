Is Dyche the best candidate to replace Postecoglou at Forest? (2:38)

Sean Dyche is vying with former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini to replace Ange Postecoglou at Nottingham Forest, sources have told ESPN, with Mancini being considered by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis as an alternative to the former Burnley and Everton manager.

Forest are searching for their third manager of the season after the club announced Postecoglou's sacking just 19 minutes after the team's 3-0 home defeat against Chelsea on Saturday.

The former Tottenham, Celtic and Australia coach had been in his post for just 39 days, taking charge of eight games without a win, since replacing Nuno Espírito Santo last month.

But with Forest dismissing Postecoglou after his brief spell at the club, sources have said that Dyche is the favoured candidate to take over and that discussions have take place with the 54-year-old, whose connections to the club date back to his time as a youth team player in the 1980s.

Dyche, who was fired by Everton last season, is not a certainty to take charge, however, with Marinakis keen to assess Mancini's qualities for the job.

Mancini, 60, has not worked in English football since being fired by City in May 2013 -- 12 months after guiding the club to its first league title in 44 years -- after falling out with a number of senior players at the Etihad.

Mancini has since coached Galatasaray, Inter Milan and Zenit St Petersburg, but has not been involved in the club game since 2018, when he started a five-year stint as Italy coach, during which he led the Azzurri to the Euro 2020 title.

He has been out of work since leaving his post as Saudi Arabia coach in October 2024.

