Barcelona coach Hansi Flick insisted none of his gestures in Saturday's dramatic 2-1 LaLiga win against Girona were aimed at the referee after he was sent off in a heated finale.

Flick received a yellow card in stoppage time after appearing to clap at match official Jesús Gil Manzano and was then immediately shown a second booking for his reaction to the caution.

"Frenkie [de Jong] was there and I said [while clapping] 'OK come on Frenkie,'" Flick explained in the post-match news conference.

"It was not a reaction for the referee."

As a result of being dismissed, Flick is likely to have to serve a touchline ban for next weekend's top-of-the-table Clásico against Real Madrid.

He could be set for an even longer ban, though, if his celebration after Ronald Araújo's 93rd-minute winner, which came after he was sent off, is deemed punishable.

Flick ran back towards the pitch after the goal, making a provocative gesture with his arms, although he says it was not aimed at anyone.

"It was against no one," he said. "Maybe it was about our game, the performance we made. I never go against anyone.

"For me, it's football. It's emotion. I also say nothing about the referee. It's his decision. I accept it. It's not against him, the clapping the hands."

Flick said he did try to speak with Gil Manzano but that the referee didn't want to talk.

"I tried to say something to him, but he didn't speak with me," he added.

"It's like that. It's OK. He goes his way. I accept it. He's the referee."

Barça had lost their last two games -- against Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla -- heading into Saturday's Catalan derby but started well against Girona, taking the lead through Pedri in the 13th minute.

Girona levelled soon after through a bicycle kick from Axel Witsel and could have scored more before the break, while Barça also came close when a Marcus Rashford free kick hit the bar.

Barcelona improved in the second half, but it took until the 93rd minute for them to clinch the three points when centre-back Araújo, deployed off the bench as an emergency striker, turned home a De Jong cross.

"Before we made this change, I spoke with Ronald," Flick said. "I said 'Do you think you can play this?' And he said 'Yes.'

"I am really happy for him. He always plays with his whole heart for this club; this team. It was amazing.

"Ronald is really good in training in front of goal. It was about the feeling that maybe he can change this match."

Araújo, meanwhile, said his teammates laughed when he told them he would score as he prepared to enter.

"Everyone knows I played as a striker [when I was younger]," he told reporters. "I think if I played as a striker I could score a lot more goals [laughs].

"When the boss asked me about coming on there, I had absolutely no doubts. When I was putting my shirt on I said 'If I come on, I'll score a goal.'

"Everyone laughed and then I scored. I work hard to be able to play, so I am really happy."

Barça return to Champions League action on Tuesday when they host Olympiacos, before travelling to Madrid next Sunday in LaLiga.

Flick's side moved to the top of LaLiga with the win over Girona, but Madrid will leapfrog them again with a win against Getafe on Sunday.