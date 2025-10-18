Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes his side are too reliant on Erling Haaland's goals. (1:13)

Guardiola: We can't keep relying on Erling Haaland

Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City squad that they are too reliant on in-form Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian striker scored his 10th and 11th Premier League goals of the season as City beat Everton 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Haaland's intervention in the second half came after a wasteful first 45 minutes during which City missed a number of chances.

And afterwards Guardiola said that other players must step up to shoulder some of the goalscoring responsibility.

"He [Haaland] could have scored four or five at the end. He's our key man," said Guardiola.

"At the same time, we cannot do good things with just Erling. Our wingers, attacking midfielders and the other players have to make a step up."

Erling Haaland kept up his impressive scoring form in Manchester City's win over Everton. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

While Haaland has 11 league goals, no other City player has more than one so far this season.

Against Everton, Guardiola pointed the finger at Savinho, Jérémy Doku and Tijjani Reijnders for failing to convert opportunities.

"The chances we create are so clear," said the City boss.

"They have to score goals. Savinho had two [chances], Jeremy had two, Tijjani had another one and they have to score at that level.

"We have to score more. if we don't create it's fine but when we create we have to score.

"They know it. We talk about it for a long time. In the training sessions they are good at finishing so they have to do it."