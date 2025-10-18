Open Extended Reactions

Harry Kane scored his 400th club goal of his career as Bayern Munich dealt Borussia Dortmund their first Bundesliga loss of the season by winning Der Klassiker 2-1 on Saturday.

Kane scored in the 22nd minute with a header to Joshua Kimmich's corner. It was his 22nd goal for club and country this season and stretched his scoring streak in the Bundesliga to five games that have yielded nine goals.

The 32-year-old now has 104 goals in 107 matches with Bayern Munich since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023. Kane netted 280 times for boyhood club Spurs, while his other club goals came during early career loan spells at Millwall (nine), Leyton Orient (five) and Leicester City (two).

He also has 76 goals for England, after scoring twice against Latvia on Tuesday to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Those goals extended his scoring streak for club and country to a career-best nine games.

Kane's latest goal Saturday came despite playing in a deeper role behind striker Nicolas Jackson, on loan from Chelsea.

"Probably six, eight and 10," Kane joked with ESPN when asked what position he played against Dortmund. "But I enjoy it, I enjoy a different side of my game.

"I know everyone's used to me being up top and scoring goals but I feel like I can contribute a lot more and today was a prime example. I still managed to obviously get on the scoresheet, which was nice, but ultimately it was more about defending, about tackles, about picking up second balls and then playing the passes in behind, which worked pretty well."

Harry Kane celebrates after Bayern Munich's Bundesliga win over Borussia Dortmund. Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Kane launched the first good chance, while defending. He eluded two Dortmund forwards, and sent the ball forward. Michael Olise drew a save from Gregor Kobel, who then secured Luis Díaz's effort from the rebound.

Olise grazed the left post with another shot. The only complaint Bayern could have at the break was that it was leading only 1-0.

Dortmund improved significantly after the interval when Felix Nmecha went close, Serhou Guirassy fired over, and Karim Adeyemi failed to capitalize on a rare Kimmich mistake.

It mattered little, as Olise sealed the win by sliding in to cut out substitute Jobe Bellingham's attempted goal-line clearance in the 79th. That move started with a brilliant cross-field ball from Kane for Díaz.

Substitute Julian Brandt scored seconds after his introduction but Kane defended as Bayern held on for their 11th consecutive win across all competitions to deliver a statement to their closest rival after six rounds.

"It was a good performance," Kane added. "I feel like after the international break, the first game back is never easy, a lot of players getting back late Wednesday, late Thursday and you're playing against a good side.

"For about 50, 60 minutes I thought we dominated, we controlled the game. The first half we probably should have been two- or three-nil up but you give these types of teams a chance and it's difficult.

"[We've] done well to get the second goal and to concede straight away was annoying but overall we can be really pleased."

Information from The Associated Press and ESPN Research was used in this report.