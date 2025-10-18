Open Extended Reactions

Goalkeeper Merle Frohms is expected to be absent for around four months, sources have told ESPN, after suffering a knee ligament injury in Real Madrid's 2-1 UEFA Women's Champions League win at Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.

Germany international Frohms was substituted in the 16th minute of the game in Paris -- replaced by club captain Misa Rodríguez -- after suffering a stamp on the knee.

Frohms, who has been preferred to Rodríguez so far this season by coach Pau Quesada, has since undergone medical tests and been diagnosed with a torn posterior cruciate ligament.

"Following tests carried out on our player Merle Frohms by Real Madrid medical services, she has been diagnosed with a complete tear of the posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee," the club said in a brief statement on Saturday. "The player will undergo conservative treatment."

Rodríguez was Madrid's long-term No. 1, until the arrival of Frohms in June.

Merle Frohms has suffered an injury to a ligament in her knee. Photo by Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Young star Linda Caicedo, who went into the Champions League games struggling with muscular discomfort, also had to leave the field early, being substituted in the 62nd minute.

Initial tests showed that she has suffered no serious injury, although she is a doubt for Madrid's game against Levante on Sunday in Liga F.

Forward Naomi Feller was also withdrawn on Thursday having earlier scored the opening goal, but is fit and set to be included in the squad for the Levante game, sources said.

Madrid have two wins out of two in the Champions League so far, leaving them second in the table, while they occupy the same position in Liga F after a difficult start to the campaign.

Sources said it was not yet clear if Caicedo, 20, would be fit to go away with Colombia for the upcoming international break.