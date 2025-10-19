Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi is close to signing a new contract with Inter Miami after winning the MLS Golden Boot, while Real Madrid forward Endrick could move in January. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

TRENDING RUMORS

- Lionel Messi is expected to stay at Inter Miami and sign a new contract with the club, according to Fabrizio Romano. Sources told ESPN in September that the eight-time Ballon d'Or-winner was close to finalizing a new multiyear contract, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the year. Now, following the 38-year-old's strong end to the MLS regular season, Romano reports that the "final details" of the new contract are being sorted. Messi is "fully focused" on the Inter Miami project, having first joined the club in the summer of 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentina captain scored 29 goals in 28 regular-season games in this season, earning him the 2025 MLS Golden Boot award, and he registered an additional 19 assists.

- Marseille remain interested in signing Real Madrid forward Endrick on loan, L'Équipe reports. The French outlet says that a move could be possible in January, as the 19-year-old has not played a single minute of first-team football under Madrid coach Xabi Alonso this season. In addition, Endrick is said to be open to the idea of joining Marseille as he targets a place in Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad. The need to recruit a new forward is especially pressing for OM, who are set to lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Amine Gouiri to the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

- Real Madrid have drawn up a three-man defensive shortlist, according to talkSPORT. Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi, Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté are all being tracked by Los Blancos heading into next summer. All three central defenders are out of contract in 2026, meaning Madrid could conceivably sign a star defender on a free transfer in much the same way they landed Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer. Guéhi is also the subject of reported interest from Bayern Munich, who may launch a winter bid for the England international.

- Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is "leaning towards" joining Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window, Football Insider reports. The Serbia international is likely to be available for a cut-price fee as his Juve contract expires at the end of the season, opening the door to several long-standing Premier League admirers. Spurs are set to be at the front of the queue to sign him, with forwards Dominic Solanke and Randal Kolo Muani struggling with fitness so far this season.

- Manchester City aren't going to rush into a decision over the long-term future of goalkeeper James Trafford, according to TEAMtalk. The arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Etihad has dropped Trafford down the pecking order, despite him also making a big-money move to the Etihad this summer. Discussions regarding his future at the club have yet to commence, although that could change from December. The 23-year-old hasn't started a Premier League game for City since Donnarumma's arrival in August.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Liverpool and Manchester City have joined the race to sign Argentina's 18-year-old wonderkid Ian Subiabre from River Plate. (TBR Football)

- Flamengo are preparing a contract offer for Roma's Paulo Dybala, who is set to become a free agent next summer. (Ekrem Konur)

- Vitaliy Mykolenko is attracting interest from clubs in Spain and Italy. However, Everton wish to keep him unless a "major" offer arrives. (Rudy Galetti)

- Juventus are interested in signing Nice defender Jonathan Clauss. (Ekrem Konur)