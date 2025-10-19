Open Extended Reactions

Celtic's match against Dundee was paused for around three minutes. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

Celtic's Scottish Premiership match against Dundee at Dens Park was interrupted on Sunday when balls were thrown onto the pitch by the away fans in an organised protest against the club's hierarchy.

Supporters began throwing an assortment of balls onto the playing surface as the game kicked off, prompting the referee to halt the match.

Players and staff immediately set to task picking up the balls and removing them from the pitch while the away end chanted "sack the board."

Several banners were also displayed by the Celtic fans and play was stopped for around three minutes.

The Celtic hierarchy have come under heavy fire from large sections of a fanbase who feel their perceived failure to back Brendan Rodgers in the summer transfer window contributed to a Champions League exit at the hands of Kairat Almaty in late August.

Rodgers' side are second in the Scottish Premiership table, five points behind leaders Hearts with a game in hand.

