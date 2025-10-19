Open Extended Reactions

Cristian Romero will play no part in Tottenham's game against Aston Villa. Visionhaus/Getty Images

LONDON -- Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero was replaced by Kevin Danso in the team's starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League clash against Aston Villa.

Spurs announced the change shortly after the team's warm-up for the game in north London and confirmed that Micky van de Ven will skipper the side in Romero's absence.

The Argentina international has completed 90 minutes in each of Spurs' seven games this season, impressing alongside Van de Ven under new head coach Thomas Frank.

Romero started Argentina's friendly against Venezuela during the recently-concluded international break but remained on the bench for the game against Puerto Rico.

Danso has made seven appearances in all competitions this season, with the clash against Villa his first start of the Premier League campaign.

Djed Spence for Destiny Udogie was the only other change from the Spurs side that overcame Leeds United prior to the international break.

"He [Udogie] came back from international duty, had a minor irritation in his knee. Nothing major. He won't be out for long," Frank told Sky Sports in his pre-match interview.

Ollie Watkins was named on the bench for the visitors after leaving the England squad early following his collision with the post at Wembley during the Three Lions' win over Wales.

Spurs starting XI:

Aston Villa starting XI:

Emi Martínez, Lucas Digne, Pau Torres, Ezri Konsa, Matty Cash, Amadou Onana, Boubacar Kamara, John McGinn, Morgan Rogers, Evann Guessand, Donyell Malen