Open Extended Reactions

LEVERKUSEN, Germany -- Bayer Leverkusen forward Malik Tillman will be out for another two weeks after returning from international duty with the United States with a thigh injury.

The Bundesliga club said Sunday that an examination in Leverkusen determined the full extent of the injury and layoff period.

The 23-year-old Tillman felt a cramp in the thigh while training with the U.S. last Monday, causing him to miss the team's friendly win over Australia and Leverkusen's 4-3 away win over Mainz in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

"Hope that it's not a big issue," American coach Mauricio Pochettino had said of Tillman's injury.