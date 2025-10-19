Dietmar Hamann explains why he has big concerns about the form of his former Liverpool side ahead of their clash with Manchester United. (2:11)

LIVERPOOL, England -- Ruben Amorim tasted back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time as Manchester United manager after Harry Maguire's late headed goal sealed a 2-1 win at Anfield that plunges Liverpool into crisis after a fourth straight loss in all competitions.

Bryan Mbeumo's second-minute goal had given United a dream start until Cody Gakpo, having twice struck the post, leveled for Liverpool in the 78th minute. But United defender Maguire capped a majestic display at the back by heading into the Liverpool net in the 84th minute to score United's first winning goal at Anfield since Wayne Rooney's strike in a 1-0 victory in January 2016.

United climb to within two points of fourth-placed Liverpool, who face Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday aiming to avoid a fifth successive defeat. -- Mark Ogden

Amorim's United get breakthrough win

Amorim has endured an 11-month nightmare as Manchester United head coach since leaving Sporting CP to take charge at Old Trafford last November. The Portuguese has suffered defeat in the UEFA Europa League final, guided United to their worst-ever Premier League finish and seen his job prospects questioned for months.

But this win at Anfield could, and should, be his big breakthrough moment at United. By winning away from home against the champions, Amorim has claimed the biggest possible result for his team.

It is the first time his side have won back-to-back Premier League games and put them within two points of the top four. And while the result will be everything to Amorim, United's performance was also hugely significant as it was the best his side has produced since he took charge.

United were organized and convincing in defense, Casemiro's experience shone in midfield and they carried threat up front with Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount. Too often under Amorim, United have collapsed under the minimum of pressure from the opposition, but they withstood an Anfield onslaught in the second half.

This win will give Amorim and his players the confidence that they have lacked and the knowledge that they now have the opportunity to go on a winning run, with games against Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur to come before the November international break. -- Ogden

Liverpool's slump has become a crisis

When does a slump become a crisis? Judging by the beleaguered looks on the faces of Liverpool players at the full-time whistle, this might just be the day.

The Reds have lost four games in a row for the first time since November 2014 and, far from looking revitalized by the international break, the problems that have plagued Arne Slot's side all season only seem to have deepened.

Just as in the defeats to Crystal Palace and Chelsea, Liverpool were far too open against United, and their visitors were only too happy to take the opportunity to land a blow on their bitter rivals. At the other end of the pitch, the champions oscillated between looking blunt in the first half and wasteful in the second, with Gakpo's glaring late miss summing up their current profligacy in front of goal.

That Liverpool struck the post three times over the course of the afternoon shows they were, perhaps, slightly unlucky not to take at least a point from this game. But, for Slot, the concern will be that his side never once looked truly in control of a contest they were favorites to win.

While it might be too early in the season to win a title, it is not too soon to lose one. At the moment, Liverpool are teetering dangerously close to doing the latter. -- Beth Lindop

Lammens proving he deserves United's No. 1 shirt

Senne Lammens has transformed Manchester United in just two games since replacing Altay Bayindir in goal for Amorim's side. The 23-year-old only made his debut in the 2-0 home win against Sunderland two weeks ago, and his composed performance that day was in total contrast to the error-prone displays of Bayindir and André Onana prior to his arrival from Royal Antwerp in September.

Harry Maguire's 84th-minute goal earned Man United a statement 2-1 win at Liverpool on Sunday. PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images

A save from Alexander Isak with his feet on 35 minutes was the standout moment for Lammens, but his contribution was about much more than that. United's defenders suddenly look more relaxed in front of their goalkeeper and it has improved their decision making. They now believe in the keeper behind them.

Even though Liverpool poured forward in the second half, Lammens always looked in control at corners and set pieces. He had no chance with Gakpo's goal, but beyond that, Lammens did everything right. He looks like a crucial acquisition for United. -- Ogden

Liverpool paying the price for defensive vulnerability

If it is Arsenal's strength at the back that has made them favorites in this season's title race, then it is Liverpool's defensive frailties that make the prospect of them defending their crown seem unlikely.

Goals from Mbeumo and Maguire at Anfield mean Slot's side have now conceded 11 goals in the top flight this term; no other team in the top eight to have conceded more. There has, admittedly, been some upheaval in Liverpool's back line, with Trent Alexander-Arnold having left to join Real Madrid in the summer and Andrew Robertson -- a stalwart under Jürgen Klopp -- relegated to a role on the bench.

Instead, it is Milos Kerkez -- signed for £40 million from AFC Bournemouth in the summer -- who is occupying the left-back position, and once again he struggled to make it his own. His tendency to surge forward often leaves Virgil van Dijk scampering over to cover while, going forward, Kerkez looks like a shadow of the player whose marauding brilliance earned him a place in the PFA Team of the Year last term.

On the other flank, Conor Bradley was solid enough against United but has largely struggled for form this season, while Ibrahima Konaté was outjumped in the penalty area for Maguire's winner. The absence of Alisson Becker -- who is sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring injury -- was felt when deputy Giorgi Mamardashvili failed to deal with Mbeumo's first-half strike, although he atoned for that with a later save from Mount.

Liverpool's vulnerability at the back has been an issue all season, and now the Reds are paying the price. -- Lindop

No goals, no worries for Cunha

Cunha is clearly desperate to score his first goal for Manchester United, but the forward's performance against Liverpool showed that he is doing everything but score for his new team.

The £62.5 million summer signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers was outstanding at Anfield in the way that he played for the team with his pressing, his ability to take the sting out of the game and simply hold the ball when United were under pressure. The 26-year-old can link play, open up opponents and he also has clear self-belief and the confidence to play his natural game no matter where he is playing.

Cunha will be frustrated that he has yet to score his first United goal, but that will come. In the meantime, he is playing a big part for Amorim's team. -- Ogden

Is Father Time catching up with Salah?

The sight of Mohamed Salah in front of the Kop with the goal at his mercy is a familiar one for Liverpool fans. Against United, in particular, history dictates the Egypt international is more than likely to find the back of the net.

Before this weekend, he had scored 16 goals in 17 appearances against United and had contributed to 18 of the past 25 goals Liverpool had netted versus the Manchester club. It was a surprise, then, to see Salah blaze a glorious opportunity wide of the post with his team in need of a goal in the second half on Sunday.

His miss elicited a huge groan from the home supporters, who are so accustomed to the forward being their talisman. Last season, it felt like Salah was, at times, single-handedly dragging his team toward the title.

This term, however, he looks like a player struggling for both form and confidence and is still clearly not on the same wavelength as British-record signing Isak, who failed to make an impact against United.

Salah has bounced back from dips in form before during his Liverpool career but, with the forward having turned 33 in the summer, there is a worry that Father Time may finally be catching up with him. -- Lindop