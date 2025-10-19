Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said he does not believe his players have lost their confidence but admits he is facing a "challenge" at Anfield after Sunday's defeat to Manchester United.

The Reds lost 2-1 on Merseyside thanks to a late goal from Harry Maguire and have now suffered four consecutive defeats for the first time since Nov. 2014. The result leaves them fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Arsenal.

Asked whether this is the biggest challenge of his managerial career to date, Slot said: "I think as a manager you constantly face challenges. So when I just started, you face the challenge of being a new manager and then you need to win games. And when you do well, you go to a bigger club and people are like: 'Let's see how he does over there.'

"Then you go to being the successor of Jurgen Klopp and people say this is the biggest challenge you've ever faced. And then now we've lost four times in a row and that's also a challenge.

"So the life of a football manager is an ongoing challenge. If you win games, you want to keep winning. If you lose games, you want to start winning again. So do we lose confidence? I cannot see it yet because every single game we've lost, we were able to create in the second half an unbelievable amount of chances.

Arne Slot's Liverpool side have lost four games in a row Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

"If you look back at all the three games we've lost in the Premier League, I don't think if you just put all the highlights behind each other, you would say it's hardly possible that they lose this game. So we can keep producing what we are doing and do a few things a little bit better, then there's every reason to expect that we start to win football games again."

There was some controversy surrounding Bryan Mbeumo's opening goal, with Alexis Mac Allister having gone down with a head injury in the buildup. However, Slot does not believe the incident was the reason his team lost the game.

"I think the main thing I should do now is not complain, blame or do these kind of things," he said. "I think we could have done much better after Macca was on the floor. We should have done better.

"But the healthcare of a player is something that is important and if a player needs to have four stitches, you would hope that everybody understands that he needs immediate treatment. But it didn't happen.

"But again, we could have done better. So that's not the reason why we lost this game today. The reason is because we missed far too many chances to win a game of football."

Liverpool next face Eintracht Frankfurt in Wednesday's Champions League clash and will be looking to avoid losing five straight games for the first time since 1953.