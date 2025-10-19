Rob Dawson discusses Erling Haaland after his brace in City's 2-0 win over Everton. (0:38)

Former Real Madrid and Everton winger Royston Drenthe has suffered a stroke, an organisation he now represents has said.

The 38-year-old ex-Netherlands international is currently being treated in hospital after being admitted on Friday.

The news was announced by FC de Rebellen, a business entity which boasts a roster of former professionals available for clubs or associations to book as a team to play against or for speaking engagements.

A statement read: "Last Friday, Royston Drenthe suffered a stroke.

"Drenthe is currently receiving good care and is in good hands. The team and those involved hope for a speedy recovery."

Drenthe began his professional career with Feyenoord before moving to Real Madrid, with whom he won LaLiga in 2007.

He had a loan spell with Everton in 2011-12 and other clubs included Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

A statement from Everton on X read: "Everyone at Everton wishes Royston Drenthe a full and speedy return to full health after reports he's been taken to hospital."

A statement from the Royal Dutch Football Association read: "Drenthe's family is asking for peace and privacy during this time, so they can provide him with the necessary support and space for his recovery."