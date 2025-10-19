The Tel Aviv derby between rivals Hapoel and Maccabi was called off on Sunday following violent clashes between supporters.

Police advised the Israeli Premier League match should not take place as scheduled after trouble reportedly flared prior to kickoff in and around the Bloomfield Stadium, a venue shared by both clubs.

A statement from Maccabi read: "Following the police's decision, it was determined that the Tel Aviv derby will not take place tonight."

This comes days after Birmingham's Safety Advisory Group decided Maccabi fans should not be permitted to attend next month's Europa League game at Aston Villa.