Getafe coach José Bordalás accused Vinícius Júnior of mocking his decision to bring on substitute Allan Nyom -- who was red carded just 39 seconds later -- as Real Madrid won 1-0 in LaLiga on Sunday.

Nyom was introduced in the 76th minute, and sent off seconds later for a challenge on Vinícius, to leave hosts Getafe with 10 men at the Coliseum.

Kylian Mbappé then scored the game's only goal in the 80th minute, assisted by Arda Güler, before Getafe's Álex Sancris was also sent off after being shown a second yellow card for a foul on Vinícius.

After Nyom's red card, Bordalás was seen exchanging words with Vinicius and Jude Bellingham on the touchline.

"Vinícius came up to me and said 'What a good substitution,'" Bordalás told Movistar. "I told him to get back on [the pitch]. And then [Jude] Bellingham told me I should be on the bench, and I said 'go away, don't talk so much.' It was just that. But it's not that important.

"I don't think Vinícius should come over and provoke, and say to me 'very good substitution'."

Vinícius had started the game on the bench, with coach Xabi Alonso preferring Rodrygo on the left wing.

Madrid's win leaves them top of LaLiga as they prepare for a big week, hosting Juventus in the Champions League and then Barcelona in next Sunday's Clásico.

"[Vinícius] had a good impact on the game," Alonso said in his news conference. "He provoked the [red] cards, and with the substitutions, all that gave us an advantage which we made the most of. It's a good example that everyone is important.

"Coming to Getafe isn't easy, you have to know how to compete. You know it might not be the prettiest game. We were focused and did what he had to do, we had to roll up our sleeves, we knew it wouldn't be the most spectacular game."

Güler's assist for Mbappé was the fifth time this season that the playmaker has created a goal for the forward.

Mbappé now has 10 goals in LaLiga this season. He also hit the 50-goal mark for club and country in a calendar year with the strike, after netting 52 for France and Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

"[Güler] has that quality," Alonso said. "When he turns and has the final ball, he's able to find Vinícius and Mbappé. He's being decisive."