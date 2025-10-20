Open Extended Reactions

Rose Lavelle scored the tying goal in the 85th minute as Gotham FC fought back for a 2-2 draw with Racing Louisville in the National Women's Soccer League on Sunday.

With the draw, Gotham (9-7-9) clinched a spot in the NWSL playoffs with one match of the regular season still to play. It is the third consecutive year Gotham has made it to the postseason.

In the other NWSL match on Sunday, the Portland Thorns also clinched a playoff spot with a 1-0 win over Angel City.

In New Jersey, Gotham opened the scoring when Jaelin Howell scored her fourth goal of the season with a long-range strike in the 15th minute.

Janine Sonis made it 1-1 in against the run of play with a deflected shot from inside the box in the 29th.

After halftime, Racing took a 2-1 lead when rookie Sarah Weber slashed in a bouncing ball from six yards out in the 65th.

But Lavelle had the last word when she curled a stunning direct free kick just inside the post to make it 2-2 from 20 yards out.

Gotham FC players celebrate after clinching a spot in the 2025 NWSL playoffs. Getty Images

Racing (9-9-7) ended the weekend eighth in the standings, which is the final playoff spot, and has a two-point cushion over the ninth-place North Carolina Courage with one match remaining.

Since joining the league in 2021, Louisville has yet to reach the NWSL playoffs.

Olivia Moultrie scored both goals in the Thorns' 2-0 victory over Angel City in Los Angeles.

With the win, the Thorns (10-8-7) clinched a league-record ninth consecutive playoff appearance.

Angel City (7-12-6) was already eliminated from playoff contention prior to kickoff at BMO Stadium. ACFC's last postseason appearance came in 2023.

Moultrie got the Thorns off to the perfect start in the 23rd minute. The 20-year-old switched the ball between her feet to buy a yard of space and then unleashed a shot into the top corner from 21 yards out to make it 1-0.

After Sara Doorsoun fouled Reilyn Turner in the box, Moultrie stepped up from the penalty spot and coolly converted to make it 2-0 in the 60th. It was her eighth goal of the season.

Christen Press came off the bench for Angel City in the 60th, with Ali Riley entering in the 82nd. Both veteran players received a standing ovation from the home fans on their final appearance at home in Los Angeles. The veteran duo are set to retire at the end of season.