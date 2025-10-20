Arne Slot believes his side created enough chances to win despite losing 2-1 to Man United in the Premier League. (2:40)

Jürgen Klopp has said a return to manage Liverpool one day is "theoretically possible" but insisted he does not miss coaching.

Klopp left Liverpool after nine successful years in 2024, declaring he was "running out of energy." He has since joined Red Bull as head of global soccer.

While he has said he does not intend to return to management, the German claimed a return to Liverpool is not impossible.

"I said I will never coach a different team in England. So that means if [Klopp returns] it's Liverpool," Klopp told the Diary of a CEO podcast.

Jürgen Klopp spent nine years at Liverpool. Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

"So yeah, theoretically it's possible. "I love what I do right now, I don't miss coaching. I don't. I mean I do coach, just different, not players. And I don't miss it. I don't miss standing in the rain two-and-a-half, three hours. I don't miss going to press conference three times a week, having 10-12 interviews a week. I don't miss that.

"I don't miss being in the dressing room in the sense that I don't have it often enough, I coached 1,080 something games. So, I was in the dressing room very, very often.

"I'm 58, that's from your perspective, old from the other side, it's not that old. That means I could make the decision in a few years. I don't know. [If] I had to make the decision today, I won't coach again but thank God I don't have to do that. I can just see what the future brings."

Klopp also revealed he often had interactions with his replacement Arne Slot, who won the Premier League title last season in his first campaign.

He said Slot was smart not to make a lot of changes initially, and it's not surprising there are some teething issues after a busy transfer window this summer.

"We had a lot of contact after that; he's a super good guy. He got the best out of this team, and they became champions in an incredible manner," Klopp said.

"It's not about Arne wants to show the world what he can do, it's about how to get the best out of this team and that's exactly what he did.

"Change always has an impact and change always need time. If he keeps the exact same team as las season; Darwin Núñez still there, Luis Díaz still there as an example, they star playing and have problems [people say] 'we needed change.'

"Now the new guys are there and they are really good players, it's not working out at the minute. Development needs time, nobody can change that, people need time to adapt to certain things. It's all good."