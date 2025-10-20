How Liverpool went from transfer heaven to four defeats - timeline

Steve Nicol debates whether or not Arne Slot should drop Mohamed Salah following Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Man United at Anfield. (1:40)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool may be fourth in the Premier League table, just four points behind leaders Arsenal, but Sunday's loss to Manchester United was their fourth in a row across all competitions and hinted at a bigger picture problem.

They've been off the mark this season -- but just how has the 2025-26 campaign played out for the defending champions in the early months?

Dream transfer window

This season started with a bang. Over the summer, Liverpool spent £446 million ($598m) the most ever in a single window by a Premier League club. From defence to attack, every part of the team saw a new addition:

To put this in context, the record fee for Isak was more than 10 Premier League clubs spent across the entire window.