Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to appoint Sean Dyche as Ange Postecoglou's successor, sources have told ESPN.

Dyche, 54, has been out of work since leaving Everton in January 2025, and has emerged as the front-runner to take charge at Forest. The club also had former Italy manager Roberto Mancini on their radar, and were also admirers of Fulham's Marco Silva, but it is Dyche who is leading the pack.

He would be charged with stabilising the club as their third manager this season. Nuno Espirito Santo left Forest back in September despite having led them to seventh in the Premier League last term and into the Europa League. He was succeeded by Postecoglou but it was a disastrous reign, as he left after just 39 days in the job, with no wins from his eight matches in charge.

Since Postecoglou's dismissal after their 3-0 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, Forest have been in talks with Dyche, and sources told ESPN that Mancini was also an option.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis is also known to be an admirer of Silva's work at Fulham, but he is still under contract through to the end of the season and recruiting him would require a sizeable compensation package.

But Dyche is available and would bring a wealth of Premier League experience having managed Burnley for a decade, and Everton from 2023 to 2025. If the talks are concluded, Dyche would likely bring with him his two long-term assistants, former Forest players Ian Woan and Steve Stone.