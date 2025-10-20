Don Hutchison believes now is not to time to panic if you're Spurs fans despite their 2-1 lose at home to Aston Villa. (1:15)

Tottenham Hotspur have postponed selling tickets for upcoming home games against Liverpool, Sunderland and West Ham due to the Amazon World Service (AWS) outage.

Several major platforms including Snapchat and some banks have been impact by technical issues with AWS which has caused internet outages.

Spurs have confirmed their ticketing platform has also been affected.

"We are very sorry to advise that this morning's on-sale window for our home fixtures against Liverpool, Sunderland and West Ham United has been postponed," the club said in an email to members.

"This is due to a global outage of Amazon Web Services, which has affected our e-ticketing platform in addition to numerous other websites.

"We are very sorry for the disruption and inconvenience that we will know this will cause. We will provide a further update about the on-sale windows for these fixtures later today."