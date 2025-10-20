Open Extended Reactions

Senne Lammens' start to his Manchester United career could hardly have gone any better, but the Belgium star is not getting carried away.

Having completed an €21 million ($27m) deadline-day move from Royal Antwerp, he spent three matches on the bench before making his debut in the win over Sunderland immediately before the international break.

The Stretford End sang "Are you Schmeichel in disguise?" after the 23-year-old kept a clean sheet and Lammens followed it up by helping United win 2-1 against Liverpool on Sunday, their first victory at Anfield in almost 10 years.

Asked how it felt being thrust into the spotlight from the relative obscurity of the Belgian league, Lammens said: "It's a lot. I try to keep my best friends and family close and the rest is a bit of outside noise.

"At the moment it is going good so it is all praise, but I am realistic to know if it goes not so good it will be all bad comments.

"It's a really good feeling when you get the praise and also with the wins."

Senne Lammens made several good saves for Man United against Liverpool. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

The win at Anfield was the first time since Ruben Amorim took over last November that United have won back-to-back league matches.

"We've tasted it and we want more. This is not the end station, we just have to keep going," Lammens said.

- Man United's statement win at Anfield plunges Liverpool into crisis

- Bruno Fernandes: Frustrated Anfield crowd helped Man United

- Slot admits 'challenge' to end Liverpool's losing run

"It was 10 seasons ago we won here, so that's kind of special. Two in a row is also something we have been looking forward to to get the momentum going.

"That's a big part of what the coach has been telling us this season -- get momentum going.

"There have been some disappointments this season where we wanted to take momentum and we couldn't, but this could be the start of some good momentum."

Lammens has not had a lot of time to work with Amorim but he praised the Portuguese for shielding the players from criticism.

"As the coach he gets a lot of pressure, you can feel it from the outside, you can read it and hear it," Lammens said.

"But I think he does his best and he tries to keep the pressure on him and not on the team, he takes the pressure off us and that's what a lot of great managers do."