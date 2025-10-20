Millie Bright has announces her retirement from international football for England. (1:11)

The Lionesses have been hit by a double injury blow with Grace Clinton and Katie Reid withdrawing from the squad ahead of their matches with Brazil and Australia.

Manchester City midfielder Clinton was a key part of the squad that won Euro 2025, while Arsenal defender Reid would've hoped to have made her debut for England in the coming days.

With the duo absent, England have called up uncapped Liverpool captain Grace Fisk. England say both Clinton and Reid are carrying a "small injury."

Liverpool's captain Grace Fisk has received her first England call-up. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The players will remain with their clubs for rehabilitation as the squad meets at St George's Park to prepare for Saturday's match with Brazil at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, and then a trip to Derby on Oct. 28, to play Australia.

The injured duo join Lauren Hemp, Leah Williamson and Lauren James in missing the pair of friendlies as England take to the field for the first time since they won Euro 2025.

Fisk, 27, will add a defensive option to the squad and has England experience in the pathway, but is yet to win a senior cap.