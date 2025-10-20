The son of former England and Nottingham Forest defender Stuart Pearce has died after a tractor crash.

Harley Pearce, from Marlborough in Wiltshire, died at the scene of the crash on the A417 Old Birdlip Hill in Witcombe, Gloucester, Gloucestershire Police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 2.30 p.m. on Oct. 16.

The 21-year-old was the driver of the tractor, police said.

His family have paid tribute to a "cherished son and devoted brother."

In a tribute released by the police, the family said: "Our family is truly shocked and utterly heartbroken at the loss of our cherished son and devoted brother, Harley.

"A soul who left an unforgettable imprint on all who knew him.

"He was a golden boy with an infectious smile, and this shocking tragedy will leave a huge hole in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to have known him.

"With a quiet, understated strength and deep kindness, we are so proud of the young man he had become, exhibiting a wonderful work ethic and entrepreneurial spirit in the farming industry.

"He will always be our shining star. Rest in peace, our beautiful son and brother. You will never ever be forgotten."

Forest posted on X: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Harley Pearce.

"The thoughts of everyone connected with Nottingham Forest are with Stuart and his family at this truly difficult time."

West Ham United posted on X: "We are saddened to hear of Harley Pearce's passing.

"Everyone at the Club sends their deepest condolences to Stuart and his family at this tragic time."

Manchester City, another of Stuart Pearce's former clubs, posted on X: "Everyone at Manchester City sends their love and thoughts to Stuart and his family at this very difficult time."

Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

Information can be provided to police online, quoting incident 284 of Oct. 16.