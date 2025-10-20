Julien Laurens believes Arsenal have the best defence in Europe after yet another clean sheet again Fulham. (1:01)

Mikel Arteta has spoken of his admiration for Atlético Madrid boss Diego Simeone and believes he could succeed in the Premier League if he ever moved to England.

Arsenal face Simeone's side at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday as the Champions League group stage continues in what will be their first meeting since Arteta took charge of the Gunners in December 2019.

Simeone has been at Atlético for 14 years -- winning La Liga and the Europa League twice among eight honours -- but has repeatedly been linked with a switch to the Premier League amid interest at one time or another from various clubs including Manchester United and Chelsea.

When asked if the 56-year-old would thrive in English football's top flight, Arteta said on Monday: "If he works in the Champions League, which is the highest competition in Europe, he can do it anywhere and, I don't know, you have to come here and try it and feel it, but I'm very sure that his know-how is unbelievable and his character and willingness will take him anywhere, I think.

"We have enough super-good managers here so I don't know, that will be completely up to him. If one day he wants to experience that, what I can say is that from what I've seen and after analysing the team, how well they are coached."

Atlético's defensive style has drawn comparisons with Arsenal's rearguard resilience, having conceded just three goals in all competitions so far this season.

Arteta played down any comparisons but continued: "Obviously there is someone that I look up to and learn from him in many situations and what is for me outstanding is his passion.

"I think for how long he's been in the game and in the same club with the same players, how you still have that hand and that capacity to transmit such an energy and willingness to win. It's a very tough environment that we live in and to keep convincing players you have to be extraordinary well."

Piero Hincapié is available to potentially make his full Arsenal debut after recovering from a groin problem after missing Saturday's 1-0 win over Fulham, which sent Arsenal three points clear at the top of the table.

They are now many bookmakers' favourites to win their first title since 2004 and pushed on whether he embraced the favourites' tag, Arteta said: "The only thing that I embrace is when I see the team, the energy, the temperature, the commitment and the quality that they can deliver, that it gives me that conviction that we can go all the way.

"But that's it, that's just a feeling that the next day you have to prove it, the next training session you have to prove it and nothing else, and we cannot be busy thinking about those topics."