The MLS Cup playoffs are here, with the postseason getting underway on Wednesday night with the Wild Card round.

Major League Soccer's play-in games pit the eighth - and ninth-seeded teams in each conference against one another, with the winner moving on to face the No. 1 seed in the best-of-three Round One.

So how will things unfold out East, between the Chicago Fire and Orlando City (8:30 p.m. ET)? And who will move on in the West, with the Portland Timbers hosting Real Salt Lake (10:30 p.m. ET)? Cesar Hernandez and Joseph Lowery dive into the first of this postseason's matchups and break down the Wild Card round.

Eastern Conference

8. Chicago Fire vs. 9. Orlando City

Star attraction: Exactly four players in MLS have registered more goal contributions this season than Philip Zinckernagel, whose 27 combined goals and assists paint him as the star to watch in Wednesday's Wild Card showdown.

Playing in the right half-space of Gregg Berhalter's attacking setup, the first-year MLS man is the straw that stirs the Fire's drink. Zinckernagel thrives on the dribble, ranking in the 89th percentile in FBref's data for successful take-ons among his positional peers, and could be the perfect piece to glide through Orlando City's defensive block and break into the box. While the 30-year-old wasn't Berhalter's splashiest signing of the summer -- he isn't even a Designated Player -- no player has been more crucial in getting Chicago back to the postseason for the first time since 2017.

X-factor: It's rare that a fullback gets named in any category with the phrase "X-factor" in it, but Alex Freeman isn't your run-of-the-mill fullback. No, the burgeoning U.S. men's national team regular has the capacity to take over games -- and he's shown it on repeat this season. With six goals and three assists on the year, Freeman ranks third among pure fullbacks in total goal contributions only behind Inter Miami's Jordi Alba and the Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner.

The 21-year-old is uniquely capable as a box crasher in transition, a phase in which shorthanded Orlando will make every effort to capitalize while playing on the road on Wednesday. According to American Soccer Analysis, only 24 players at any position have registered more fast-break xG this year than Freeman. If the right back is sharp on the break and attentive defensively, Orlando's chances of victory skyrocket.

Tactical wrinkle: Berhalter knew something had to change. After a 3-1 loss to New York City FC last month, the former USMNT manager shifted the Fire's shape from a 4-3-3 to a 3-4-3 against Minnesota United the following weekend. Since that tactical switch? Chicago has gone undefeated through five games and become a vastly better defensive team in the process.

According to American Soccer Analysis, the Fire went from allowing 1.78 xG per game (27th in MLS) before the formation swap, to 1.58 (10th in MLS) afterward. It's the matchup between that improved defense and Orlando City's high-octane attack that's racked up the third-most non-penalty xG in the league this year, as per FBref, that could prove to be the most interesting on Wednesday. Has Chicago's weakness finally become a strength? Or will Orlando's varied attack find a way through? -- Lowery

Predictions

Between the fact that Orlando City's spine is far from healthy -- central midfielder César Araujo hasn't started a game since August and center back Robin Jansson missed Decision Day with a knee injury -- and that the Lions have to go on the road, I see the Fire advancing. Berhalter's switch to a back three has provided a solid defensive foundation without sacrificing attacking production. A banged-up Orlando won't be able to hang. -- Lowery

A big part of a successful MLS Cup playoff run is momentum, and Orlando simply doesn't have that with one win in its past nine games in all competitions. A 4-2 Decision Day defeat to Toronto FC could be a sign of things to come. -- Hernandez

Philip Zinckernagel and the Chicago Fire attack could find plenty of joy against a porous Orlando City defense.

Orlando City's defense has been sieve-like of late (16 allowed in its past seven matches), while the Fire have been electric in attack (18 scored in their past seven). Given that the Fire are playing in their first playoff game since 2017, look for Berhalter's side to make the most of it. -- Jeff Carlisle

With momentum and the desire to rewrite recent history, Chicago should boast enough to beat Orlando City. Berhalter's team has the power in multiple attacking figures, with several finding a way to get on the scoresheet. While Orlando has a decent roster and experience at the helm, the Florida team continues to underwhelm in decisive moments. -- Lizzy Becherano

While it was a topsy-turvy finish on Decision Day, the Fire end up going into this match undefeated in its past five while Orlando's recent form has fallen off a cliff. The Lions' attack was so good prior to this swoon that you could see Martín Ojeda, Luis Muriel or Marco Pasalic getting a goal or two. But it's difficult to imagine Orlando not conceding as well. Their last clean sheet came back in Leagues Cup; in league play, you have to think back to June. Zinckernagel is licking his lips. -- Jon Arnold

The Fire are hosting their first playoff match since 2017 and the momentum is in their favor, despite a record that is better away from home -- they have as many wins in Chicago as Orlando has on the road (six). End-of-season form could be key: Chicago is undefeated in its past five games, while Orlando is crashing into the playoffs having lost its past two, while claiming just one league victory since mid-August. -- Megan Swanick

Western Conference

8. Portland Timbers vs. 9. Real Salt Lake

Star attraction: All eyes will be on Diego Luna. At his best, the two-time MLS All-Star who's establishing himself as a likely World Cup call-up for the USMNT is a tenacious game-changer with his decision-making and technical build-up in the attacking third. The 22-year-old can create something out of nothing, and as seen with his nine goals this season, he's also capable of finding the back of the net when needed.

Sure, his team and ensemble cast haven't been brilliant in 2025, and narrowly sneaking into the postseason in ninth place with 17 losses from 34 games isn't the sign of a promising playoff run. Nonetheless, with the pugnacious Luna as the conductor of their attacking efforts, RSL have a fighting chance. Nothing, not even a broken nose in the middle of a game, may stop him.

X-factor: A top-25 player in MLS when it comes to tackles, pass completions, and recoveries, there's plenty to like about David Ayala, who's able to marshal the heart of the starting XI. With plenty of stamina that allows him to roam as a defensive midfielder, the 23-year-old Argentine could be the difference-maker when needing to shut down an attacker like Luna.

If the Timbers, who don't hold onto the ball as much as RSL, counter on those opportunities, it will probably be thanks to an intervention or some distribution from Ayala going forward. That said, there are serious questions about Portland in the final third. Out of 30 teams in MLS, the Timbers are ranked at 28th when it comes to xG (42.17) and are coming off a recent 4-0 Decision Day thrashing at the hands of San Diego FC.

Tactical wrinkle: Here's some MLS-related trivia: Which team has the highest percentage of shots from outside of the 18-yard box? If you guessed RSL, you're correct!

Of their 487 shots (which ranks 5th in MLS), a whopping 46% of those opportunities were launched from outside of the box. Despite ranking fifth for total shots, these chances from distance have also meant that RSL have only earned 38 goals in 34 games --- which is the second-lowest tally of all playoff teams.

So what does this mean for Portland? Well, if you stay defensively compact, you may not invite too much danger from the opposition. This could inevitably lead to a tight game at home, but it may be worth it for Portland if it means a spot in the next round.

All eyes will be on Diego Luna as his Real Salt Lake travel to Portland for a Wild Card showdown with the Timbers on Wednesday.

Predictions

It'll be a close game here, but Luna has enough attacking talent to either score or assist for RSL. No matter the outcome, the atmosphere should be an incredible one at Providence Park. -- Hernandez

While neither team is impressive relative to the rest of the playoff field, Real Salt Lake will have the edge on Wednesday. The Timbers have won just one game of their past 10 in the regular season, don't have any definable on-field specialties, and haven't figured out how to optimize DPs David Da Costa and Kristoffer Velde when they're in the same lineup. RSL, for their part, have just enough firepower in budding star Victor Olatunji and their young Americans to get the job done. -- Lowery

Real Salt Lake just barely made it into the playoffs, but the momentum should carry the team through the Wild Card game and into Round One. On the other hand, the Timbers have not won an MLS game since the 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Sept. 13. In a one-match Wild Card situation, RSL take the win. -- Becherano

Neither team's recent form screams "playoff team." RSL won just three of their past ten games, but that is stellar compared to Portland's one win in that same span. Given how the Timbers have been shut out by five teams since Aug. 1, I'm going with RSL, if only to see Luna go deeper into the playoffs. -- Carlisle

There's something about Portland winning just one of its past ten games that has me leaning toward Salt Lake for this one. RSL snuck their way into the playoffs, but their only defeats in their past seven games came in back-to-back bouts with LAFC. -- Swanick

The Timbers have won just one of their past 10 matches, and the mystique of Providence Park doesn't seem to be the same this year as it has been in the past, with the Timbers falling 4-0 there on Decision Day and holding just a 7W-4L-6D home record this season. RSL haven't exactly been road warriors, and they've fallen against MLS title contenders, but they've gotten a number of results against other teams in the middle of the pack in the past two months. Zavier Gozo had an assist in his first match back from the U20 World Cup and his continued reintegration with Luna in attack can make the difference. -- Arnold