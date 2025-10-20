Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé has been included in the Paris Saint-Germain squad traveling to Bayer Leverkusen for their Champions League match on Tuesday after being sidelined for more than six weeks with a hamstring injury.

PSG captain Marquinhos, who missed several weeks of action with a left thigh issue, also makes his return.

Dembélé suffered the injury on Sept. 5 while playing for France in a 2-0 win against Ukraine in World Cup qualifying.

Asked about Dembele's inclusion, the defending Champions League winner's coach Luis Enrique said he was pleased to have more options returning to his team.

He said: "You are very focused on the Ballon d'Or, Ousmane Dembele is the same person, the same player. He is different from others. We are delighted to have him back in the squad and also Marquinhos and Désiré Doué, who came back last week.

"So it is important for the team and the players to have players back, it gives us options. It doesn't change anything because it is about how the players feel today and we will see how it goes tomorrow."

Looking ahead to Leverkusen, Luis Enrique said: "They have quality, they can also defend deep and also play with a press.

"We need to manage the match carefully, but we are used to that because we face different situations in footballing terms.

"So we are calm and ready. We have the final training session today to see how players are doing and play the match tomorrow."

Defending champion PSG have won their opening two matches in the league phase of the tournament, but drew 3-3 with Strasbourg over the weekend and are in the unusual position of trailing Marseille in the Ligue 1 table.

PSG, who have won five, drawn two and lost once in France's top flight are a point behind Roberto De Zerbi's side after eight matches.

Leverkusen boss Kasper Hjulmand backed his side to have "confidence" in their game ahead of the PSG clash.

A tricky start to their Champions League campaign sees Leverkusen sat in the elimination places with only two points from back-to-back draws.

Their last outing in the competition ended in a 1-1 draw with PSV and they enter Tuesday's match on the back of a hard-fought 4-3 Bundesliga win over Mainz.

Information from The Associated Press and PA was used in this report.