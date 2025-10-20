FIFA Men's Top 50 World Rankings: Week of October 17

Below are the latest men's top 50 FIFA rankings, released Oct. 17. Spain maintained the top spot from the previous ranking in September. Mexico and USA remained 14th and 16th, respectively, while Canada fell from 26th to 28th. The biggest movement in the top 50 rankings includes Sweden and Greece falling eight places from their previous ranking in September. The next men's FIFA rankings are tentatively scheduled to be released Nov. 20.
Men's top 50 FIFA rankings
1. Spain
2. Argentina
3. France
4. England
5. Portugal
6. Netherlands
7. Brazil
8. Belgium
9. Italy
10. Germany
11. Croatia
12. Morocco
13. Colombia
14. Mexico
15. Uruguay
16. USA
17. Switzerland
18. Senegal
19. Japan
20. Denmark
21. Iran
22. South Korea
23. Ecuador
24. Austria
25. Australia
26. Turkey
27. Ukraine
28. Canada
29. Norway
30. Russia
31. Panama
32. Egypt
33. Poland
34. Wales
35. Algeria
36. Serbia
37. Hungary
38. Scotland
39. Paraguay
40. Sweden
41. Nigeria
42. Ivory Coast
43. Tunisia
44. Czechia
45. Costa Rica
46. Slovakia
47. Romania
48. Greece
49. Peru
50. Venezuela
Honorable Mentions
51. Slovenia
54. Cameroon
56. Chile
64. Honduras
