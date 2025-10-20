FIFA Men's Top 50 World Rankings: Week of October 17

Open Extended Reactions

Below are the latest men's top 50 FIFA rankings, released Oct. 17. Spain maintained the top spot from the previous ranking in September. Mexico and USA remained 14th and 16th, respectively, while Canada fell from 26th to 28th. The biggest movement in the top 50 rankings includes Sweden and Greece falling eight places from their previous ranking in September. The next men's FIFA rankings are tentatively scheduled to be released Nov. 20.

Men's top 50 FIFA rankings

1. Spain

2. Argentina

3. France

4. England

5. Portugal

6. Netherlands

7. Brazil

8. Belgium

9. Italy

10. Germany

11. Croatia

12. Morocco

13. Colombia

14. Mexico

15. Uruguay

16. USA

17. Switzerland

18. Senegal

19. Japan

20. Denmark

21. Iran

22. South Korea

23. Ecuador

24. Austria

25. Australia

26. Turkey

27. Ukraine

28. Canada

29. Norway

30. Russia

31. Panama

32. Egypt

33. Poland

34. Wales

35. Algeria

36. Serbia

37. Hungary

38. Scotland

39. Paraguay

40. Sweden

41. Nigeria

42. Ivory Coast

43. Tunisia

44. Czechia

45. Costa Rica

46. Slovakia

47. Romania

48. Greece

49. Peru

50. Venezuela

Honorable Mentions

51. Slovenia

54. Cameroon

56. Chile

64. Honduras

For more soccer content, check out the ESPN hub page for scores, schedules, transfer news and more.