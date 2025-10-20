        <
          FIFA Men's Top 50 World Rankings: Week of October 17

          First introduced in 1992, the FIFA men's world ranking is a ranking system for men's national teams in association football. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
          Oct 20, 2025, 11:24 PM

          Below are the latest men's top 50 FIFA rankings, released Oct. 17. Spain maintained the top spot from the previous ranking in September. Mexico and USA remained 14th and 16th, respectively, while Canada fell from 26th to 28th. The biggest movement in the top 50 rankings includes Sweden and Greece falling eight places from their previous ranking in September. The next men's FIFA rankings are tentatively scheduled to be released Nov. 20.

          Men's top 50 FIFA rankings

          1. Spain

          2. Argentina

          3. France

          4. England

          5. Portugal

          6. Netherlands

          7. Brazil

          8. Belgium

          9. Italy

          10. Germany

          11. Croatia

          12. Morocco

          13. Colombia

          14. Mexico

          15. Uruguay

          16. USA

          17. Switzerland

          18. Senegal

          19. Japan

          20. Denmark

          21. Iran

          22. South Korea

          23. Ecuador

          24. Austria

          25. Australia

          26. Turkey

          27. Ukraine

          28. Canada

          29. Norway

          30. Russia

          31. Panama

          32. Egypt

          33. Poland

          34. Wales

          35. Algeria

          36. Serbia

          37. Hungary

          38. Scotland

          39. Paraguay

          40. Sweden

          41. Nigeria

          42. Ivory Coast

          43. Tunisia

          44. Czechia

          45. Costa Rica

          46. Slovakia

          47. Romania

          48. Greece

          49. Peru

          50. Venezuela

          Honorable Mentions

          51. Slovenia

          54. Cameroon

          56. Chile

          64. Honduras

