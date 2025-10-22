Open Extended Reactions

Morocco played a near-perfect game to beat Argentina 2-0 in the final of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup. The result, of course, was a disappointment for Argentina, who have won this trophy more times than anyone else, but not since 2007. And it was a disappointment for South America, both because of home advantage -- the tournament took place in Chile -- and because this age level is seen on the continent as an important conveyor belt towards the senior side.

However, there is a silver lining. With the performances of Argentina and Colombia, South America finished second and third respectively. And there is a wider point: Perhaps the U20 World Cup is no longer fit for purpose. Changes in the game -- better pitches and more protection for talent -- have made it easier for teenage players to shine with even the biggest clubs, and those youngsters do not feature in the tournament because clubs are not obliged to release them.

This World Cup, then, has become a relatively random collection of players, those whose services the federations have been able to secure, and quality suffers as a consequence. The Uruguay side that won the 2023 title are a case in point. Not one of that team has yet kicked on to play a significant part in Marcelo Bielsa's senior side.

For all these reservations, the U20 World Cup remains a fascinating watch and unquestioningly provides a platform and gives valuable experience to a fresh generation of talent. This is a look at the South Americans who caught the eye in Chile over the last few weeks. The big question, though: Is there anyone here who might be fast-tracked into next year's senior World Cup squad? And who would seem to have the brightest future?

JULIO SOLER | Left back | Bournemouth

Argentina's captain was the Bournemouth left back, who has already featured in the senior squad for World Cup qualification. He was called up for the last two rounds of the campaign, and in a position where Argentina does not have great strength in depth, he must have some chance of making the team at the senior level next year.

The U20 World Cup, however, did not make an especially powerful case for promotion. Plenty will probably depend on whether he can get a regular game over the next few months in the Premier League. Soler is undoubtedly neat, but seems sound and steady rather than inspirational.

Could Julio Soler's performances at the U20 World Cup help him be on the senior team for next summer's World Cup? (Photo by Cristian Soto/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

An answer to Argentina's prayers would be a top-class young center back, which is the area of Lionel Scaloni's lineup that they have not been able to refresh since the Qatar World Cup, and the bad news from Chile was that there would not appear to be any solutions in this U20 side.

Argentina lost the title because the defensive unit was ambushed in the first half by Morocco's capacity to break at pace.

The attacking midfielder was a huge success. A youth prodigy and the product of a busy conveyor belt at Velez Sarsfield, he was a star at the Under-17 level, on the back of which he earned a move to Benfica.

However, his move to Portugal has not yet lived up to expectations -- hence his release for this tournament -- and he has yet to appear in the first team. Prestianni arrived in Chile as a reserve, but took advantage of injuries to become the team's leading creative force.

He did not get on the scoresheet, but with every passing game, he became more important to the team, thanks to his quick feet, an eye for a pass, and the ability to change rhythm when running with the ball, which is the hallmark of footballing speed.

Argentina will hope that this tournament will be able to help him regain momentum.

Chosen as the third-best player of the tournament was the holding midfielder from Boca Juniors. Despite being 5-foot-5, he has a big personality and plenty of talent. Delgado wins possession, takes responsibility, links the play and can provide some quality service to the strikers.

When Fernando Gago was Boca coach, Delgado was getting plenty of game time and he used it well. A change of command and the arrival of Leandro Paredes have since limited his opportunities, but now that he has shown his value on the global stage, he should soon be back in first-team contention.

Does he have a chance of making the 2026 World Cup squad? Probably not, although getting back in the Boca starting lineup would certainly give him a platform.

NÉISER VILLARREAL | Center forward | Millionarios

Colombia lost to Argentina in the semifinal and then beat France to finish in third place. Their star was the center forward Villarreal. Impressive at the start of the year in the qualifying tournament, he suddenly came to life in the knockout stages in Chile, scoring twice against South Africa and then getting all three in a thrilling 3-2 win over Spain.

He styles himself "Ney" in a tribute to Neymar, but he is a very different type of player: a straight guardsman, few frills, a strong and quick finisher off either foot. With Millonarios in Colombia, he seems on the verge of joining Cruzeiro in Brazil, although he is attracting interest from Europe.

But will he prove the latest Colombian to flatter to deceive? The question is pertinent. Villarreal had to sit out the semifinal after picking up a needless yellow card in the Spain match.

Colombia's resources at center forward lack depth, especially since Jhon Durán lost his way, and so it is not unthinkable that Villarreal could be part of a 26-strong squad next year. However, he would need to win the confidence of coach Nestor Lorenzo through some consistent displays at the club level, regardless of which club he finds himself at.

Paraguay senior coach Gustavo Alfaro has a reputation for throwing young players in at the deep end. He kept a close eye on the U20 team and could not fail to have been impressed by Quintana, the captain of the team.

The center back has been around the first team at Cerro Porteño -- one of the country's biggest clubs -- for more than two years, and his progress over the past few months has been impressive. He thrived under the coaching of former international center back Antolin Alcaraz, and looked like a more complete player than the one he played in the qualifying tournament at the start of the year.

In Chile, Quintana combined an unhurried air of class with the traditional resilience of a Paraguayan defender. He clearly has an interesting future and, if he can come up with some strong displays at club level and if Alfaro is characteristically looking to give youth a chance, he may even have an outside possibility of creeping into the World Cup squad.