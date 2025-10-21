Chelsea vs Ajax: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca say Cole Palmer is doing "everything he can" to be back fit after the 23-year-old was confirmed to be out for at least six weeks. (1:33)

Chelsea resume their Champions League campaign on Wednesday, when they host Ajax at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Maresca's side followed their Premier League win over Liverpool with a 3-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest, a result that saw Ange Postecoglou sacked.

Facing an Ajax side who have only won one of their last six games in all competitions, Chelsea could account the sacking of another manager in Johnny Heitinga, who will be under plenty of pressure to get his side back on track.

The former European champions are second-from bottom in the Champions League league phase following a 4-0 loss to Marseille and a 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan. A draw against Sparta Rotterdam and a further loss over the weekend to AZ Alkmaar has left them nine points adrift of Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord, with pressure mounting on Heitinga.

Chelsea's inconsistent season has followed them to the Champions League, as they bounced back from their opening round loss to Bayern with a 1-0 win over Jose Mourinho's Benfica to climb to 18th in the table. Two consecutive wins in the Premier League since then has improved the mood around Stamford Bridge.

However, a lengthy injury list that only seems to be growing coupled with disciplinary issues have given Maresca quite the selection headache. Striker João Pedro is suspended for this game, and with Enzo Fernández also a doubt, it could afford peripheral squad players like Marc Guiu and Facundo Buonanotte a chance.

Heitinga rejigged his backline to accomodate for left-back Owen Wijndal's injury, but with his usual starters out of form, he could be tempted to rotate. The two teams have only faced each other twice, with Chelsea winning 1-0 in Amsterdam, while the return fixture saw a Champions League classic when Frank Lampard's Chelsea came from 4-1 down to draw 4-4 against a nine-man Ajax team managed by Erik ten Hag.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will be shown on TNT Sports in the U.K., Paramount+ in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12.30 a.m. IST, Thursday and 5 a.m. AEDT, Thursday).

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Referee: Felix Zwayer (Germany)

VAR: Sören Storks (Germany)

Team news:

Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez, M: knee, DOUBT

João Pedro, F: OUT, Suspended

Benoît Badiashile, D: knock, OUT, est. return early-Dec

Cole Palmer, F: groin, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Dário Essugo, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Dec

Liam Delap, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Nov

Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. late-Apr

Ajax

Owen Wijndal. D: knock, OUT, est. return late-Oct

Branco van den Boomen, M: back, DOUBT

Kasper Dolberg, F: stomach, est. return late-Oct

Expected Lineups:

Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

GK: Robert Sánchez

RB: Malo Gusto | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Tosin Adarabioyo | LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Romeo Lavia | CM: Moises Caicedo

RW: Estêvão | CAM: Facundo Buoananotte | LW: Pedro Neto

CF: Marc Guiu

Ajax (4-2-3-1)

GK: Vitezslav Jaros

RB: Anton Gaaei | CB: Josip Sutalo | CB: Youri Baas | LB: Lucas Rosa

CM: Kenneth Taylor | CM: Davy Klaassen

RW: Mika Godts | CAM: Oscar Gloukh | LW: Raúl Moro

CF: Wout Weghorst

Stats:

Ajax have not won any of their last eleven games against English opposition (0-2-9 W-D-L). Their last win came over Spurs in the first leg of the infamous 2018/19 UCL semifinal, which they went on to lose in dramatic fashion in the second leg.

Ajax have not scored in any of their last five games against Premier League opponents, having conceded 11 goals in those games.

Chelsea have yet to lose against Dutch opposition in the UEFA Champions League (3-1-0 W-D-L).

This will be Chelsea's 200th game in the UEFA Champions League proper, while it will be Ajax's 250th game in the European Cup / UCL.

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 15 UCL group stage / league phase games at home (11-4-0 W-D-L), having lost only two of their last 60 such games.

