Transfer rumors, news: Chelsea to go back in for Spain striker Samu

Chelsea will make a fresh attempt to sign Spain striker Samu Agehowa, while Manchester United have learned how much it will cost to sign VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Chelsea are prepared to make an £87m offer to FC Porto for striker Samu Agehowa next summer, according to Record. The Blues had been close to signing the Spain international from Atlético Madrid in the summer of 2024, but the move collapsed and he joined Porto instead. Samu scored 25 goals in his first season in Portugal, and has netted eight goals in nine games so far this term. The 21-year-old has a contract at the Estádio do Dragão until June 2029.

- Stuttgart have set their fee for Angelo Stiller at €50 million with Manchester United among the clubs who have expressed an interest in the midfielder but the 24-year-old's valuation could still rise, according to Sky Sports Deutschland. While Stiller has a €40m release clause, the Bundesliga club can buy that out and make his transfer fee freely negotiable. Meanwhile, TEAMtalk reports that United are looking to January with their list of options featuring Sporting CP's Morten Hjulmand, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, Borussia Dortmund's Jobe Bellingham and Porto's Victor Froholdt. The Red Devils are optimistic that they can reunite coach Ruben Amorim with Hjulmand for £50m despite the 26-year-old's £70m release clause, with this coming due to Sporting's relationship with their former manager.

- Sky Sports Deutschland have offered an insight into the domino effect that could happen regarding free agent centre-backs in the summer. A final decision hasn't been made on David Alaba's future but he is likely to leave Real Madrid, while the Saudi Pro League is watching the situation of his teammate Antonio Rüdiger with his future uncertain despite an offer having been tabled for a contract that runs until 2028. Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté could be the replacement if either of them leave, while Marc Guéhi could replace the Frenchman at Anfield but is also wanted by Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Dayot Upamecano could also move despite Bayern wanting to extend his contract to 2030.

- Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is weighing up a January loan move with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Manchester City and Brentford all looking at the 20-year-old, according to TEAMtalk. Mainoo remains committed to the Red Devils, but the feeling is that he needs more minutes to aid both his development and ambitions to represent England at the FIFA World Cup. Man United's lack of depth in midfield has raised questions about whether they will be willing to allow a loan move.

- Barcelona are monitoring Mallorca winger Jan Virgili and could look to re-sign him, as reported by Diario Sport. The 19-year-old left the Blaugrana for €3.5m this summer as he didn't want to be part of a reserve team any longer, but Barca included a clause that would see them receive a percentage of the funds from his next move and another clause that would allow them to re-sign him. Virgili marked his return from the Under-20 World Cup by providing the assist for Vedat Muriqi's equaliser in Mallorca's win against Sevilla.

OTHER RUMORS

- AC Milan had a scout at Parma's goalless draw against Genoa to watch goalkeeper Zion Suzuki. (Nicolò Schira)

- Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Willian Pacho could extend his contract in the coming weeks, with an offer on the table to extend his deal by one year so it lasts until 2030. (Le Parisien)

- Clubs from across Europe are monitoring Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. (Rudy Galetti)

- Massimiliano Allegri has given his approval for AC Milan to extend Fikayo Tomori's contract with initial informal discussions already taking place. (Calciomercato)

- Rodez centre-back Mathis Magnin is being monitored by various Ligue 1 clubs having impressed in Ligue 2. (Rudy Galetti)

- Several European clubs, especially from Italy and England, are monitoring Copenhagen centre-back Gabriel Pereira. (Rudy Galetti)

- Barcelona will not move in the January transfer window unless they suffer injuries. (AS)

- Bologna have turned down a "huge" offer from Saudi Pro League club Al Qadsiah for Riccardo Orsolini, and the Rossoblu are in talks to extend the winger's contract until 2029 with the option for another year. (Nicolò Schira)