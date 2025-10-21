AS Monaco vs Tottenham: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Craig Burley and Steve Nicol discuss Tottenham's attacking options this season as they suffer 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa. (1:49)

Tottenham hope to return to winning ways in the Champions League when they make the trip to Monaco, facing them on Wednesday evening at the Stade Louis-II. An injury-ravaged Spurs side had an unhappy Premier League return post the October international break with a 2-1 loss at home to Aston Villa.

That result saw Thomas Frank's side dip to sixth in the league standings and they will aim for better results against AS Monaco. The Ligue 1 side parted with Adi Hutter as manager recenlty, with Union St.-Gilloise boss Sebastien Pocognoli being lured from a team 20th in the Champions League standings to one that is in 30th place.

Pocognoli oversaw a 1-1 draw away to struggling Angers over the weekend, with Monaco conceding a late equaliser. Earlier, the French club had followed a 4-1 loss to Club Brugge in the first round of the Champions League by salvaging a late 2-2 draw against Manchester City at home, with Eric Dier earning a point with a late penalty.

The former Spurs defender has featured in all four games between the two clubs, with Monaco winning three of those games, including a 2-1 double in the 2016-17 Champions League group stage. However, Dier is out with an injury for this game, which will also miss the presence of Paul Pogba as Pocognoli deals with a lengthy injury-list.

In Folarin Balogun and Mika Biereth, the Monaco boss has two Arsenal academy strikers looking to score one over their old rivals, while Frank will hope PSG product Xavi Simons can spark motivation from old rivalries as well.

Tottenham's squad is being pushed to the limit with as many as ten players potentially unavailable for this game, although many face late fitness tests. Frank will be hoping for a relief from the club's poor home form and an attack that has come under scrutiny for a lack of end product recently.

Here's everything you need to about the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports in the UK, Paramount+ in the United States, SonyLIV in India, and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12.30 a.m. IST, Thursday and 5 a.m. AEDT, Thursday).

Venue: Stade Louis-II, Monaco

Referee: Marco Guida, Italy

VAR: Aleandro Di Paolo, Italy

Injury news:

AS Monaco

Lukas Hradecky, G: knee, OUT, est. return early-Nov

Christian Mawissa, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return late-Oct

Eric Dier, D: muscle, OUT, est. return late-Oct

Vanderson, D: hamstring, OUT, est. return late-Oct

Denis Zakaria, M: groin, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Lamine Camara, M: ankle, OUT, est. return late-Nov

Paul Pogba, M: thigh, OUT, est. return late-Oct

Tottenham Hotspur

Mathys Tel, F: calf, DOUBT

Ben Davies, D: muscle, DOUBT

Cristian Romero, D: muscle, DOUBT

Destiny Udogie, D: discomfort, DOUBT

Kota Takai, D: foot, DOUBT

James Maddison, M: ACL, OUT, est. return mid-Feb

Yves Bissouma, M: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Nov

Dejan Kulusevski, M: knee, OUT, est. return early-Nov

Radu Dragusin, D: ACL, DOUBT

Dominic Solanke, F: ankle, OUT, est. return early-Nov

Expected Lineups:

AS Monaco (3-4-3)

GK: Philipp Köhn

CB: Thilo Kehrer | CB: Mohammed Salisu | CB: Caio Henrique

RM: Krépin Diatta | CM: Jordan Teze | CM: Mamadou Coulibaly | LM: Kassoum Ouattara

RW: Maghnes Akliouche | CF: Folarin Balogun | LW: Ansu Fati

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

GK: Guglielmo Vicario

RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Kevin Danso | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Djed Spence

CM: Rodrigo Bentancur | CM: Joao Palhinha

RW: Mohammed Kudus | CAM: Pape Matar Sarr | LW: Xavi Simons

CF: Richarlison

Stats:

Monaco have suffered a defeat only once against Premier League opposition at home over the last ten games (6-3-1 W-D-L).

Monaco have only won one of their last eight UCL games (1-2-5 W-D-L).

Tottenham have only lost one of their last six away games against French opposition.

Tottenham have scored in 17 of their last 18 UCL games, while Monaco have played out a goalless draw only once in their last 72 European games.

Tottenham have lost only one of their last 14 European games (8-5-1 W-D-L).

