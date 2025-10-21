Julien Laurens believes Arsenal have the best defence in Europe after yet another clean sheet again Fulham. (1:01)

Laurens: Arsenal have the best defence in Europe (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

Atlético Madrid filed a complaint with UEFA over the lack of hot water in the Emirates dressing rooms for their training session ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game with Arsenal, the LaLiga club has confirmed to ESPN.

Atlético trained at the stadium on Monday evening at 6.30 p.m. local time -- after coach Diego Simeone and forward Julián Álvarez had spoken to the media in a news conference -- as they prepared for the matchday three clash with the Premier League leaders.

However, they discovered that there was a problem with the hot water in the dressing rooms, and opted to return directly to the team hotel to shower at the end of the training session, with the issue being resolved shortly afterwards.

Atletico Madrid face Arsenal in the Champions League league phase on Tuesday. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Atlético lodged a complaint with UEFA representatives who were present at the Emirates, a club spokesperson said.

Arsenal have won both of their Champions League games so far -- away at Athletic Club and at home against Olympiacos -- while Atletico lost 3-2 to Liverpool, and then beat Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1.

Coach Diego Simeone will be back on the touchline on Tuesday having served a one-match ban following his clash with fans at the end of the game at Anfield.

- Arteta on Simeone's Liverpool fan clash: 'Not easy'

- Olley: Arsenal did enough vs. Fulham, but they need more goals

- Arsenal's Arteta learning from Rams coach McVay

Counterpart Mikel Arteta praised Simeone's "passion" on Monday, while admitting that managers have "a responibility to be an example" with their behaviour.

In LaLiga, Atlético are fourth in the table, having achieved some impressive results at home, including a 5-2 derby thrashing of Real Madrid, but struggled on the road.

Last season, Atlético were eliminated in the Champions League last 16, beaten in a penalty shootout by Real Madrid -- after Julian Alvarez's two-touch penalty kick was disallowed -- while Arsenal reached the semifinals.