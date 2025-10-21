Open Extended Reactions

Captain Jarrod Bowen has said West Ham United will have to sit through the entire video of their latest home horror show.

West Ham were beaten 2-0 by Brentford through goals from Igor Thiago and Mathias Jensen, but that does not tell the whole sorry tale.

In a nightmare first home game for new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, Brentford had 22 attempts on goal, hit the crossbar twice and Thiago had a goal disallowed for a narrow offside.

It was a fourth London Stadium defeat from four matches this season -- the worst start at home in the club's history -- and left them 19th in the table with just four points.

"I think it's one of those where you've got to look back at it, watch it, as difficult as it is," Bowen told the club's website.

West Ham suffered their sixth loss of the season on Monday. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"You're only going to get better by watching the things that you haven't done so well. It felt like they had better chances and that they got in better areas of the pitch.

"It's time to reflect on it, see it back and start putting it right to what we're doing. Ultimately, we're not doing anything well this season and that's shown in the league and the results."

Thiago's goal was his sixth of the season, a just reward for the hours of rehab, having missed most of his debut campaign after suffering a torn meniscus in a friendly.

After his goal, the Brazilian ran to celebrate with boss Keith Andrews, who explained afterwards: "I felt for him a lot last year. I used to get him involved in a lot of set-piece routines and clips of the opposition, to integrate him into the group.

"I think as a club, we're very good at doing that. Thiago was a massive part of the club last year, even when he was injured, because of his personality.

"I supposed I just cared. I think he's the type of individual who appreciates that."