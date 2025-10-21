Can Bayern Munich go all the way in the Champions League? (2:16)

Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany said he is looking forward to continuing "a wonderful journey" after extending his contract with the Bundesliga champions through 2029 on Tuesday.

Former Burnley boss Kompany, 39, delivered the title in his first season, having taken over following the departure of Thomas Tuchel in May 2024.

"I am grateful, honoured and would like to thank Bayern for the trust and the working environment they have given me from day one," Kompany said.

The former Belgium defender, who won the Premier League four times and the FA Cup twice as a player with Manchester City, was given a two-year contract extension.

"It feels like I have been here a lot longer and that I know the club well."

Kompany said on the Bayern Munich website: "It has been a great experience so far.

"We have started on a wonderful journey. Let's keep working hard and celebrate much more success."

Kompany's side have won all seven of their Bundesliga games this season, with England captain Harry Kane continuing his impressive scoring run.

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said Kompany has "brought the fun back to Bayern -- and the spark has really caught on."

Vincent Kompany won the Bundesliga in his first year in charge of Bayern. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

"Under his leadership, a real team has grown that plays dominant and attractive football," Dreesen said. "The [contract] extension is also a signal to our players."

Bayern president Herbert Hainer said: "The contract extension with Vincent Kompany is a strong vote of confidence from the club after the great job he has done up to now, as well as a clear sign for continuity and stability at Bayern.

"Vincent is held in high regard by the players, the club management and the fans. We are happy about the early extension of our cooperation."

Bayern return to European action at home against Belgian side Club Brugge on Wednesday, when they will be aiming for a third straight Champions League win of the new campaign.

