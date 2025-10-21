Eintracht Frankfurt vs Liverpool: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Steve Nicol breaks down his best Liverpool squad as the Reds look to get out of a 4-game rut. (1:13)

Liverpool travel to Germany to face Eintracht Frankfurt looking to end their worst run of form in more than a decade. The last time they lost four on the trot was in 2014 under Brendan Rodgers. They matched tbat unwanted record after losing 2-1 to Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Although still third in the Premier League, their form has raised concern about Arne Slot's ability to adapt and turn things around. Slot's big-money attack has sputtered to a stop, scoring just twice in those four losses, but will look to the leaky Frankfurt as a means to get their goalscoring form right back. Hugo Ekitike, for one, will be looking to get going again as he returns to his former haunt.

Currently seventh in the Bundesliga, Frankfurt have conceded 18 goals in their last five games (including a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their last UCL game) and have won just one of those five games (1W, 1D, 3L). They are a free-scoring side, though, and Liverpool's porous defence will be tested once again.

Going into matchday three, Liverpool are 17th in the UCL table while Frankfurt are 15th. Which of the two sides will rediscover their form on Wednesday night?

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K., Paramount+ in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12:30 a.m. IST and 5 a.m. AEST).

Venue: Frankfurt Stadion, Frankfurt

Referee: Francois Letexier (France)

VAR: Jérôme Brisard (France)

Team news:

Eintracht Frankfurt

Oscar Hojlund, M: thigh, OUT

Elias Baum, D: thigh, OUT

Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch, M: ankle, DOUBT

Giovanni Leoni, D: knee, OUT

Alisson Becker, GK: OUT

Expected Lineups:

Eintracht Frankfurt

GK: Kaua Santos

RB: Rasmus Kristensen | CB: Robin Koch | CB: Arthur Theate | LB: Nathaniel Brown

CM: Hugo Larsson | CM: Ellyes Skhiri

RW: Ritsu Doan | CAM: Can Uzun | LW: Jean-Matteo Bahoya

ST: Jonathan Burkardt

Liverpool

GK: Giorgi Mamardashvili

RB: Jeremy Frimpong | CB: Ibrahima Konaté | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Milos Kerkez

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai | CM: Curtis Jones

AM: Florian Wirtz

RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Hugo Ekitike | LW: Cody Gakpo

Stats:

Liverpool have played Frankfurt only twice. They won 2-0 at Anfield and drew 0-0 away from home in the first round of the 1972-73 edition of the UEFA Cup.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 14 European matches against German teams (W11 D3). Their last defeat was a 4-2 loss away to Leverkusen in the 2001/02 UCL quarterfinals.

Liverpool's Ekitike scored 26 goals in his 64 matches across two seasons for Frankfurt

Of their last six home European games, Frankfurt have won five and lost one. In fact, they've lost only one of the last ten in the group stage/league phase (W7 D2).

Frankfurt don't like matches ending goalless. Of their last 67 European, only has ended without featuring atleast one goal.

Liverpool have a W13, L2 record in their last 15 UCL group stage/league phase matches

Mohamed Salah needs two goals to become the first African to score 50 in the UCL.

