Steve Nicol warns Liverpool after they fall four points behind Arsenal in the title race. (1:23)

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Liverpool's preparations for their Champions League game against Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany have been disrupted by their flight being grounded at Liverpool John Lennon Airport due to a "technical issue."

Arne Slot's team, who face Frankfurt on Wednesday attempting to avoid the ignominy of suffering a fifth successive defeat for the first time since September 1953, were due to fly from Liverpool on a chartered flight after training at 4 p.m. BST.

But after a lengthy delay, Liverpool confirmed that Slot's pre-match news conference at Deutsche Bank Park, scheduled for 7.30 p.m. CET, had been cancelled less than an hour before it was due to commence because the team flight remained ground on the tarmac in Liverpool.

"Liverpool's pre-match press conference for the Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt has been cancelled," a club statement said.

"Arne Slot and a member of his squad were set to speak to the media at Deutsche Bank Park upon arrival in Germany on Tuesday evening.

"However, a delay in the Reds squad's scheduled flight out to Frankfurt, due to technical issues with the aircraft, means the briefing will now not be able to take place."

- Frankfurt vs Liverpool: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

- Marcotti: Should Liverpool panic yet?

- Ogden: Should Liverpool drop Isak, Salah, or both to let Ekitike shine?

Sources told ESPN that Liverpool were hopeful of flying to Frankfurt on Tuesday evening, although Frankfurt Airport's 11 p.m. CET cut-off point for flights landing could force the team to fly on Wednesday ahead of the 9 p.m. CET kick-off.

By failing to arrive in Germany by the evening before the match, Liverpool are technically in breach of Article 48 of UEFA's rules which works to ensure clubs fulfil their media duties.

However, Arsenal avoided a fine last season when their flight to Lens was delayed for five hours by severe weather because it was deemed to be a situation beyond their control.