Steve Nicol warns Liverpool after they fall four points behind Arsenal in the title race. (1:23)

FRANKFURT, Germany -- Dominik Szoboszlai has said Liverpool's four-game losing streak has led to "a lot of meetings" in an effort to drag the faltering champions out of their slump.

Liverpool face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League in Germany on Wednesday hoping to avoid a fifth straight defeat in all competitions -- a sequence that the club has not recorded since September 1953.

Sunday's 2-1 home league defeat against Manchester United -- their first Anfield loss against United since January 2016 -- has put Liverpool on the brink of their worst run of results for 72 years and midfielder Szoboszlai said that Arne Slot's players have been trying to talk themselves out of the nosedive they have been in since a 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace last month sparked their losing run.

"It never happened in my career but in a lot of guys' career they lost four in a row," Szoboszlai said. "We have to stick together, that's important.

"We had a lot of meetings, we spoke with each other and the most important thing is we stay together -- it is the most important thing when it is a hard time. We are ready to show a reaction and that's what we're going to do.

"This will turn. If you work hard and keep going the luck will go on your side.

"Hitting the post three times [against United], we created chances and did not let chances for the team we played against. Sometimes it happens."

Dominik Szoboszlai played all 90 minutes of Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Anfield last weekend. Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool face Frankfurt having lost away to Galatasaray on their last Champions League fixture and Slot's team had a disrupted build-up to the game due to the squad flight to Germany being delayed by almost four hours on Tuesday due to a "technical error."

And although 24 teams qualify from the League Stage, giving the biggest clubs a healthy cushion during the eight-game stage, Hungary international Szoboszlai says Liverpool must win in Frankfurt to kick-start their season.

"From two games we won only one and lost another one so we have to take the three points for sure," he said.

"But most important we have to show the character we have, what Liverpool can do and what we are able to do.

"We showed it last season becoming champions and now everyone is ready for us but that's a good thing, you have to take it as a positive and be ready for them.

"For me this Champions League campaign is something special as the final is in Budapest.

"But it is a long journey so we have a lot things to do, to learn and change and just focus on ourselves."