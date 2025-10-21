Mikel Arteta says he's 'extremely happy and proud' of Arsenal's performance in 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid that saw Viktor Gyökeres scoring a brace. (1:34)

Viktor Gyökeres said he believes "there are a lot of goals" in Arsenal's famous number 14 shirt after ending his drought in Tuesday's 4-0 thrashing of Atlético Madrid.

The Gunners scored four times in 14 second-half minutes as Diego Simeone's side were blown away at Emirates Stadium.

Gabriel Magalhães opened the scoring on 57 minutes before Gabriel Martinelli doubled their advantage with a superb finish and Gyökeres ended his nine-game drought for club and country with a quickfire brace.

And Gyökeres, who took the shirt made famous by all-time club record scorer Thierry Henry after completing a €73 million summer move from Sporting CP, told CBS, where Henry was working as an analyst: "It feels great, to be honest. There's a lot of goals in this shirt. It feels amazing.

"To be honest, there weren't many shirt numbers available but when 14 was available, it was a big honour.

"We want to win trophies, that's our desire and that's the most important thing and of course I want to contribute and score goals.

Viktor Gyökeres scored two goals against Atlético Madrid to end his nine-game scoreless run. Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

"To score four and keep a clean sheet again is very good. We always keep going. We do the things right when we defend and when we get the chances we are extremely strong in taking those.

"Both my goals were great. I try to do my best all the time and work hard, contribute with different stuff and the goals would have come sooner or later."

Arsenal kept another clean sheet to extend their stunning defensive record this season - conceding just three goals in all competitions -- but Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said he thinks his side is more dynamic with Gyökeres in the lineup after running riot against Atlético.

"I think we've become much more unpredictable," he said. "He's so physical, open, his face is for everybody. The way he presses the ball, holds the ball, that's phenomenal.

"And then there's the icing on the cake and the biggest thing that we're going to debate about him is goals. He's scored two very different ones today, and hopefully he starts to get some momentum and a good run of goals."