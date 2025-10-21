Open Extended Reactions

Another goal for Erling Haaland. Another midfield injury for Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City's 2-0 away win over Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday proved to be bittersweet for Guardiola, who saw prolific striker Haaland score his 24th goal in 14 games for club and country this season, but also had holding midfielder Nico González limp off with an injury.

The Norway international now has 53 goals in 51 career games in the Champions League and has scored in nine straight for City in all competitions. Haaland has already said he is in the form of his life.

However, a second win in three matches in the competition's expanded league stage came at a cost, with González hobbling off with an apparent right knee injury early in the second half.

González has been filling in for fellow Spaniard Rodri, who is currently sidelined by a hamstring injury after missing most of last season with ACL damage.

Mateo Kovacic came on as a substitute for González in the 56th minute, having only recently returned from an Achilles injury that led to the Croatia midfielder being sidelined for the last five months.

Bernardo Silva also scored for City, whose unbeaten run in all competitions stretched to nine games.

Guardiola said: "I'm pleased Erling scored again and pleased Bernardo scored as well, with his head.

"I remember, it was a bit like [Lionel] Messi. It is like a hammer. They have a hammer in the neck. They are small but so good with the head contact.

"I am pleased for the win. They had some good chances and Villarreal are a top team.

"The vibe is good and the first half was really good. We scored in the right moments and we made a good threat."

Guardiola's team also ended a run of five away games without a win in the Champions League. City, who are nine games unbeaten in all competitions, have now secured seven points from their three outings in the league phase.

It is a healthy position for a team who struggled last season and failed to make the round of 16.

"The difference with last season is that we had [injured] players in the hospital," said Guardiola. "We had 15 or 16 players and they were getting tired after 70 minutes and needed to play every three games."

Next up is a trip to Aston Villa on Sunday, when Haaland will look to score for the seventh straight Premier League game.

Information from PA and The Associated Press was used in this report.