Two Japan-based Socceroos, Jason Geria and Mitchell Duke, say that the J.League's changing calendar will force them to explore potential short-term moves in January.

Previously run on an annual basis that saw it run through the Japanese summer, the J.League announced in late 2023 that it would switch in 2026 to a format in which its season would commence in August and conclude in May of 2027, aligning it with the Asian Champions League Elite and European calendars.

This move, however, means that there will be an extended gap between the end of its 2025 season and the launch of its 2026-27 campaign, potentially placing players battling for a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at a disadvantage compared to their in-season rivals.

Machida Zelvia striker Duke, who has spent the majority of his career playing outside of Australia, emphasized that he still sees his long-term future in Japan. But with a World Cup looming and fierce competition among the Socceroos' attacking ranks, the 50-time international acknowledged that Japan's transition made a short-term move likely.

"It's going to be five months [where] I'm probably going to have to leave Japan, just to see what my opportunities are somewhere else," Duke told ESPN.

"So that's going to be an interesting one. Whether or not that's back in Australia or that's somewhere else, I'm not sure yet. I've got to work that out and make sure I'm going somewhere that's going to keep me in contention and playing at a decent level with regular minutes.

"[It's] obviously a very important period of time with five months building up into the World Cup from January to May. And then hopefully I'm going back to Japan anyway."

To help fill the void left by the transition, the J.League has announced plans to stage a "2026 Special Season" during the intervening period, featuring "Special Tournaments" for J1 League and J2 and J3 League sides, with the former's winner earning qualification for the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite.

"It leaves Dukey and I in a situation where we really have to assess things," Albirex Niigata defender Geria told ESPN. "They are running a competition for the J1 and the second division and third division but that competitive, real competitive, aspect, is something that could be missing.

"To stay in contention for [the Socceroos], I know that you know you have to be in an environment where you're being pushed and being challenged; that real competitive spirit's there. It's something that he and I have to look at and really make decisions on what will keep us in the best condition and give us the best chance to go be a part of the [World Cup] squad."

With the 2025-26 A-League Men only kicking-off last week, Popovic's squads for the September and October international windows did not involve players from the Australian top-flight. Additionally, multiple players on the fringe of Socceroos selection secured moves away from the competition in recent months.

Duke himself previously opted to train in England during the build-up to the 2023 Asian Cup, however, the former Central Coast Mariners and Western Sydney Wanderers star didn't discount the A-League as a potential short-term destination in 2026.

"It's had a dramatic change in the last couple years; there's been a whole influx of youth that's been thrust upon the [A-League Men] for various circumstances," he said. "But you've seen with a lot of those young players going off to good destinations, there's still plenty of quality in the league; there's still quite a few Socceroos that have been in the mix and a lot of good foreigners as well.

"To play regular minutes is my main priority. The chance to come back home as well, and be around family and friends and familiar territory, would be a special feeling.

"But I'll make that decision based on what I think is best [for World Cup selection] ... I'll probably only commit to a five-month situation and then I'll reassess post-World Cup."