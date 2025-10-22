Open Extended Reactions

Frank Lampard warns Coventry against complacencySebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Frank Lampard has warned Coventry about getting complacent after they made it five straight wins to extend their unbeaten start to the Championship campaign with a 2-1 victory over Portsmouth.

The Sky Blues took their lead at the top of the table to four points thanks to in form Brandon Thomas-Asante's double.

Goalkeeper Carl Rushworth also broke the club's longest spell without conceding a goal -- breaking Horace Pearson's mark of 608 minutes set in 1934.

Lampard said: "I thought we played well. To come here and look as powerful and dangerous in front of goal, and we could have scored one or two more, was good.

"People will get excited, and that ramps up when you win games but our job is to stay on it and stay diligent.

"We are happy with the start to the season with the performances and results, but we know what this league does if you relax."

Thomas-Asante is now the Championship's joint leading scorer with eight goals alongside team-mate Haji Wright after a poked finish before then coolly slotting home when one-on-one.

He has seven goal involvements in his last five matches, while also helping Ghana qualify for the World Cup last week.

Lampard said: "From day one of pre-season, he has been amazing. He's been fit, hungry and fresh.

"For us as staff to have someone who moves from left side to right side to number 10 to number nine, gives us everything. Then you add his talent and his confidence at the moment and he deserves a lot of credit.