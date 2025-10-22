Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski could join Manchester United as a free agent in the summer, while Manchester City and Chelsea have joined United in the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski could move on in the summer. Bruno Penas/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

- Manchester United could sign Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski as a free agent in the summer if his contract is allowed to run down, according to The Daily Star, although the Blaugrana have an option to extend the deal by a year. It is uncertain whether the club will do so, due to concerns about the 37-year-old's age and whether he can keep up with their pressing game. However, Lewandowski has said he wants to play in MLS before the end of his career, so Inter Miami have also been linked.

- United are ready to join Manchester City and Chelsea in the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, as reported by The Mirror. United have already looked at Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton as midfield options, but they are also big admirers of the 22-year-old Anderson. Forest are keen to keep the England international despite the growing interest in his signature, and they value his transfer at £75 million.

- Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy has a release clause that will see the fixed €50 million fee decrease annually, reports Bild, although the clause only applies to a handful of clubs that includes Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. Interested clubs from other leagues would have to offer €80 million to convince Dortmund to let him go. Barcelona are currently looking at the 29-year-old as they could need to sign a replacement for Lewandowski.

- Neymar had wanted to make a big transfer to aid his efforts to be part of Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad at the 2026 World Cup, but the Santos winger hasn't received any interest from Europe. Sport now suggests that the 33-year-old's only options are to extend his contract by six months or move to MLS, where he could be reunited with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez at Inter Miami, who will soon have two free Designated Player spots with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba retiring.

- Juventus, AC Milan and Atlético Madrid are among the European clubs monitoring Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, according to TEAMtalk. Premier League clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also looking at the 25-year-old and a transfer offer could be made as early as January, but signing him won't be a simple task as Everton are keen to keep their key players and want upwards of £60 million to even begin discussions.

ESPN's Mark Ogden on Man United's interest in Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski almost signed for Manchester United in the summer of 2012, when the then-Borussia Dortmund striker spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson about a move to Old Trafford, but Ferguson instead chose to sign Robin van Persie from Arsenal. That was a near miss for United and Lewandowski, but it is as close as he will ever come to moving to the 20-time Premier League champions as there is a practically zero chance of him ending up in a red shirt in Manchester next summer. As great a player as he is, the 37-year-old Lewandowski is too old and too expensive from a salary perspective for United now. The days of the club committing huge sums on players with their best days behind them are over. United signed Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig for €85 million this summer as their long-term center forward and next summer's plans will focus on signing at least one box-to-box No. 6 in midfield. So don't rush out just yet for a Lewandowski shirt at Old Trafford.

play 1:57 Ogden: It's time for Slot to drop Salah or Isak Mark Ogden says the changes in Liverpool's front line are behind their four consecutive defeats.

- Manchester United have opened informal talks with Harry Maguire, 32, about a contract extension. The center back would like his future sorted by January, while the Red Devils want a short-term deal that includes a pay cut. (TalkSPORT)

- Defender Jurrien Timber is getting closer to extending his contract with Arsenal until 2030, after a number of fine performances this season. (Nicolo Schira)

- Aston Villa are close to agreeing a new contract with midfielder John McGinn while talks with forward Morgan Rogers are in the early stages. (Fabrizio Romano)

- If Nico Schlotterbeck doesn't sign a contract extension, Borussia Dortmund could force the center back to stay until his deal ends in 2027. (Bild)

- Lazio are willing to let Taty Castellanos and Nuno Tavares leave in January if they receive offers. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Free agent winger Cristian Tello has reached an agreement with United Arab Emirates side Palm City. (Rudy Galetti)

- Hoffenheim are one of the clubs showing an interest in 17-year-old Pafos left back Panagiotis Tsivikos. (Rudy Galetti)

- Atalanta are planning to extend midfielder Lorenzo Bernasconi's contract until 2030. (Nicolo Schira)

- Genoa are planning to extend striker Jeff Ekhator's contract until 2030. (Nicolo Schira)