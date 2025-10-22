Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- With a maximum six points from the opening two games, BG Tampines Rovers could not have asked for a better start to their 2025-26 AFC Champions League Two campaign.

After a comfortable 3-0 opening win away to Kaya FC-Iloilo, the Singapore Premier League outfit really made a statement last time out when they claimed a 2-1 victory at home to star-studded BG Pathum United.

Even with their perfect record so far, the high-flying Stags are not so far up in the clouds to think they will be favourites when they return to continental action on Thursday.

On the contrary, they acknowledge they will be widely regarded as the underdogs when they come up against South Korean heavyweights Pohang Steelers at Bishan Stadium.

Since last season's revamp of the Asian Football Confederation's club competition, the reintroduction of South Korean and Japanese teams to the second tier has meant that clubs from those traditional powerhouse nations are automatically regarded as leading contenders.

Never mind the fact that Pohang are actually the most-successful team from the East in AFC Champions League Elite history, having been crowned champions of Asia on three occasions previously.

Still, while having full respect for the opposition awaiting them, Tampines are also not completely willing to just buy into the narrative and, instead, want to use this as an opportunity to show there is a reason why they are competing in the tournament.

"I think everyone needs to realise that, yes, we're playing some of Asia's best teams -- that's undeniable, but we need to think we are also one of the big teams," replied Tampines coach Noh Rahman, when asked by ESPN how his side would deal with the 'underdogs' status.

"There is a reason why we're here.

"We have to walk into the game believing in our football, our abilities, and that -- playing at home -- we stand a good chance against any team.

"After the BG game, I asked the team if we are satisfied with these six points. The challenge for us is to do better than we did last season.

"Last season, I thought we just missed [qualifying from] the group stage. We had a decent chance."

His thoughts were echoed by Tampines midfielder Jacob Mahler, who knows all about grinding out a result against the odds.

Just last week, Mahler was part of the Singapore outfit that bounced back from a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to India with a 2-1 away victory over the same opposition to keep their dream of qualifying for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup well and truly alive.

"Of course, there are always 'favourites'. As players, we have all gone through this type of experience," said Mahler.

"Regardless, we all want to win. We go into the game hungry and motivated to get the three points.

"People can have their opinions but we're just focused on ourselves. We know how important three points could be [given] we are in a decent position.

"Any positive result could put us in an even stronger position to get out of the group stage. That's what we're more focused on."

Having spent the past couple of seasons abroad with Madura United and Muangthong United in Indonesia and Thailand respectively, Mahler is back in the SPL this season for the first time since last representing Young Lions in 2023.

Back then, competing on the continental stage may have appeared a distant dream given Young Lions -- an age-group outfit -- more often than not found themselves at the wrong end of the table.

Now that he has joined one of Singaporean football's leading lights, Mahler admits the opportunity to take on quality international opposition is something he looks forward to.

"For us, we're highly motivated going into every ACL Two game," the Singapore international added.

"To play at this level - only two clubs form Singapore get to do so each season - so it's a privilege.

"Getting a chance to play against a Korean side is not the kind of opportunity we have week in, week out -- so it's easy to be motivated."

After the victory over BGPU, Noh actually remarked that he did not think his side had necessarily played well despite recording an upset over the Thai League 1 giants.

And while there are longer-term goals with regards to their playing style and identity, the 45-year-old tactician -- no stranger to continental football from his playing days for both club and country -- conceded Thursday's game might be another occasion where we would not mind getting the result in whatever manner.

"Obviously, every point in this competition is vital," added the former defender, who won 88 caps for Singapore.

"We would like to pay attention to our performance but, any three points at this level, I'll take it."