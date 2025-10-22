Craig Burley discusses the possibility of Arsenal winning both the Champions League and Premier League this season. (1:21)

Gabriel Martinelli has set his sights on helping Arsenal win titles this season and making Brazil's World Cup squad.

The Brazilian forward scored in Arsenal's 4-0 win over Atlético Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday, his third goal this season in the competition.

He knows he needs to keep up his good form if he is to make Carlo Ancelotti's final squad for next year's tournament.

"The World Cup is coming, everyone's excited," Martinelli told TNT Brasil after Tuesday's game.

"It's eight months away, but for us, it goes by so quickly, playing twice a week, and everyone wants to be prepared because we'll need everyone. My focus is on winning titles with Arsenal and being in the World Cup."

Gabriel Martinelli scored a stunning goal against Atlético Madrid. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Martinelli, 24, who is in his seventh season at Arsenal, played at the 2022 World Cup, where Brazil lost on penalties to Croatia in the quarterfinal stages.

He has been part of Ancelotti's rosters, starting and scoring in Brazil's 3-2 loss at Japan in a friendly on Oct. 14.

Arsenal have had three frustrating seasons, failing to convert their positive campaigns into titles.

The Gunners have finished runners-up in the last three Premier League seasons and they reached the semifinals of the last Champions League, losing to would-be winners Paris Saint-Germain.

"I've been working hard, the whole group wants to go far and win titles," Martinelli said. "We're giving more and more of ourselves and focusing on the smallest details."

Arsenal, coached by Mikel Arteta, are three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League and are perfect in the Champions League after three games played.