The Lionesses have hit been hit by a further injury blow with Jess Park unavailable to face Brazil and Australia.

Park has sustained a "delayed concussion" following Manchester United's 4-1 win at Everton on Oct. 12. Tottenham's Jess Naz has been called up in Park's place.

This follows the news from Oct. 20 that both Katie Reid and Grace Clinton will miss England's next two matches, with the Lionesses playing Brazil in Manchester on Saturday and then Australia in Derby on Tuesday.

Park is a versatile forward who can play off both sides of attack, but also through the middle. She was part of the squad that won Euro 2025 and completed a summer move from Manchester City to Manchester United.

Park now joins Clinton, Reid and Lauren Hemp, Lauren James and Leah Williamson in missing the Lionesses' next two matches.