Jean-Philippe Mateta insists there is no bad blood between him and former Crystal Palace teammate Wilfried Zaha after the two ironed out their public disagreement in private.

The Eagles striker, who earned his first senior France call-up this month and scored on his debut in their 2-2 draw with Iceland, suggested in an interview with L'Equipe earlier this month that "teammates like Wilfried Zaha" were "laughing" at his ambitions to represent his country.

Zaha, who left Palace in 2023 and now plays for MLS club Charlotte FC, on loan from Galatasaray, denied those claims, indicating some misinterpretation had occurred.

Mateta, speaking before Thursday's Conference League clash with AEK Larnaca at Selhurst Park, said the pair have now dealt with the situation.

"I spoke with him. Everything is good," the Frenchman, who scored a hat-trick in Saturday's 3-3 Premier League draw with Bournemouth, said.

The 28-year-old sits joint third in the Premier League scoring charts with five goals in eight games so far this campaign.

Mateta's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2027, and he says contract talks are not a priority at the moment.

"I'm focused on my season," he said. "I'm just thinking about the game [on Thursday]."

Mateta also spoke of his pride to earn a first senior France call-up.

"I am very proud of myself. I am very happy. I think I deserved it because I train very hard with all of the team. It's a dream come true and I hope I get called upon again," he said.