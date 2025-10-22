Samuel Marsden explains all the details behind LaLiga's decision to cancel scheduled Barcelona vs. Villareal match in Miami after 'strong opposition' from players and clubs. (1:34)

Villarreal have described LaLiga's handling of the proposed Miami game against Barcelona as "poor," saying the club had "repeatedly expressed its deepest concern" over the event's planning and criticised the organisers of what it called a "complete and utter lack of respect" in the way the cancellation was announced.

The league confirmed on Tuesday that the match between the two clubs -- due to be held at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami on Dec. 20, in the first regular-season game in Europe's Big Five Leagues to be played overseas -- would instead be played, as normal, at Villarreal's La Cerámica Stadium.

LaLiga blamed "the uncertainty generated in Spain in recent weeks," while the league's U.S. partner Relevent said there was "insufficient time to properly execute an event of this scale."

The Miami game had faced opposition from players, coaches and fans -- as well as Real Madrid -- with players' union AFE helping organise a players' protest during last weekend's LaLiga matches.

Barcelona's LaLiga match against Villarreal was to be played at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"Villarreal CF wishes to express its deep displeasure with LaLiga over the poor handling of the match scheduled to be played in Miami against FC Barcelona," the club said in a lengthy statement on Wednesday.

"Villarreal CF, understanding the logistical complexity of a match of such magnitude and the implications of a large-scale displacement of fans to another continent, put itself at the disposition of LaLiga, insisting on the importance of working in advance and planning to be able to meet all of the resulting needs.

"With no progress in the development and organization by LaLiga, Villarreal CF has repeatedly expressed its utmost concern to the organisation, and urged it to define such basic and fundamental aspects as confirming the match time and hiring a travel agency for such a large-scale trip, which are vital to begin planning. In fact, a meeting was scheduled for this Thursday, in which if these issues were not resolved immediately, the club would withdraw from the project due to not having the minimum conditions guaranteed for the organisation.

"Last night, minutes before kickoff in the Champions League match between Villarreal CF and Manchester City at the Estadio de la Cerámica, the club was notified by phone by LaLiga that the match was cancelled due to the decision of the promoters [Relevent] ... Minutes later, and to the club's surprise, LaLiga decided to issue a unilateral statement announcing the cancellation of a match involving Villarreal, during such an important game for the club, demonstrating a complete and utter lack of respect and a lack of sensitivity and empathy.

"Villarreal CF regrets that LaLiga, as the organizer, was not able to better lead the management and that the LaLiga match in Miami cannot finally go ahead."

Barcelona has also said it "deeply regrets" the decision to cancel the game.

Earlier on Wednesday, LaLiga president Javier Tebas said he feels "Spanish football has lost an opportunity" and said critics of the Miami game who cited tradition had a "narrow-minded and provincial perspective."

"The 'integrity of the competition' is invoked by those who have been questioning that same integrity for years," Tebas posted on X, "pressuring referees and leaders, constructing distorted narratives, or using political and media pressure as a sporting tool. I want to thank Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona for their commitment and generosity in being part of a project that only sought the growth of our competition."

LaLiga has sought to hold a regular-season game in the United States since 2018, when it signed a 15-year deal with Relevant to promote the league in North America.

The proposal had previously faced opposition from other governing bodies such as FIFA, UEFA and the RFEF, although UEFA "reluctantly approved" the latest plan this month, blaming a lack of detail in FIFA's current regulations on the issue.