John Terry said managing Chelsea is his "one last dream to achieve" at the club.

The former Chelsea captain, who represented his boyhood club for 22 years, rose through the ranks to be their most successful captain -- guiding the club to Champions League and Premier League glory.

Only Ron Harris represented Chelsea more times than Terry's 717, while the 44-year-old played under the likes of José Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Antonio Conte.

The Chelsea legend's leadership skills and learnings under previous managerial greats would suggest he may be a natural fit to take the helm at Chelsea, yet, that has never materialised.

Former teammate and close friend Frank Lampard has twice stepped into the Chelsea dugout, to mixed success, and that opportunity is something Terry, who was assistant manager at Aston Villa between 2018 and 2021, said he is dreaming of.

John Terry won five Premier League titles at Chelsea. Michael Regan/Getty Images

"I don't know if it ever happens to be honest, it is my one last dream I've got at the football club to achieve," said Terry on his TikTok account.

"I've done everything at Chelsea and for me now, the one thing that is missing is being manager of the football club hence why I went into coaching after I finished, because my dream was to go out and learn my trade a little bit.

"You retire after 22 years playing and listen, 100% you learn enough to go into management, playing the level I played at and the managers that I played under.

"It doesn't give you the right to just go into management at a certain level, you have to learn and understand what it takes."

Terry left Chelsea in 2017, where he joined Villa -- the only other club he played for on a permanent basis.

After a season at Villa Park, Terry went into coaching.

That was something he said he enjoyed but he admits he was not an "unbelievable coach," and feels he would be better surrounded by top coaches as a manager.

Terry conceded that he is not sure if he will ever get the chance to fulfil his final footballing dream.

John Terry joined Aston Villa to become their assistant manager after captaining Chelsea under José Mourinho. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

He said: "There's a lot more that goes into the coaching side of it, so I went away, learnt my trade and then I had some unbelievable times at Villa, then left Villa to then be a No. 1.

"I thought I was ready, I think I would be a really good No. 1, I personally enjoyed the coaching side of it, but I never got the buzz off coaching. I want people around me that are better coaches than me.

"I never saw myself as an unbelievable coach, but I would get better coaches around me and then I'd like to lead like I did, the dressing room and the team.

"That's what I have done for 22 years at the club, so I know I'll be good at it.

"Will I get the chance? I am not sure without doing all the other bits but when keeping keep telling me, you've got no experience, it's difficult to fathom."