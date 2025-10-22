Enzo Maresca wants to see "improvement" in Chelsea's discipline following a series of red cards ahead of their Champions League game vs. Ajax. (1:32)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have registered 33 academy players for their Champions League group stage clash against Ajax on Wednesday.

The list of players includes former Chelsea and Brazil captain Thiago Silva's son Isago and comprises various youngsters aged between 16 and 19.

Sources at the club say the move is simply an administrative decision to add all in one go rather than on a game-by-game or a case-by-case basis.

The players have been added to an unlimited B list which means they will be able to be called upon for any of Chelsea's remaining group stage matches.

UEFA did not immediately respond when contacted by ESPN.

- Terry: Managing Chelsea is 'one last dream to achieve'

- Maresca treats Chelsea players 'same way' as children amid red card run

- Premier League table

Chelsea's B list academy players:

Goalkeepers: Ted Curd, Max Merrick, Jack Austin, Hudson Sands, Toby Bell

Defenders: Genesis Antwi, Richard Olise, Harrison Murray-Campbell, Kobe Barbour, Harry McGlinchey, Kaiden Wilson, Olutayo Subuloye, Joseph Wheeler-Henry, Calvin Diakite, Isago Silva, Lewi Richards, Dante Waite

Midfielders: Samuel Rak-Sakyi, Jimi Tauriainen, Reggie Walsh, Harrison McMahon, Leo Cardoso, Landon Emenalo, Sol Gordon, Ollie Harrison, Yahua Idrissi-Regragui, Frankie Runham, Shaun Wade, Charles Holland, Ibrahim Rabbaj.

Forwards: Ato Ampah, Shim Mheuka, Chizaram Ezenwata, Ryan Kavuma-McQueen, Joel Vidal Philbert.