Open Extended Reactions

Thailand hired former New Zealand and Colorado Rapids manager Anthony Hudson as coach of its men's soccer team Wednesday, a day after dismissing Japanese tactician Masatada Ishii.

Hudson, who also was interim coach of the U.S. men's national team for five months in 2023, has served as the director of technical development of Thailand's soccer association since last year.

"At this crucial time, we need someone who understands Thai football thoroughly," association president Nualphan Lamsam said in a statement. "Anthony Hudson has worked with the association at every level and has extensive international experience."

Anthony Hudson took charge of the USMNT for five matches. Omar Vega/Getty Images

The 44-year-old Hudson coached New Zealand from 2014-17. He resigned a week after the All Whites lost to Peru in an intercontinental qualifying playoff for the 2018 World Cup.

Hudson, the son of former Chelsea star Alan Hudson, was coach of the MLS' Rapids from late 2017 to May 2019.

He took over as USMNT interim coach following the expiration of Gregg Berhalter's contract at the end of 2022. Hudson oversaw the U.S. team for five matches, compiling a record of 2-1-2, before leaving his role in May 2023 to take a job in Qatar.

Hudson's first match in charge of Thailand will be a 2027 Asian Cup qualifier against Sri Lanka in November. Thailand sits second in the four-team Group D. Only the group winner advances to the tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.